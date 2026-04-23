Sooners land Texas A&M transfer Pop Isaacs

On Wednesday, the Sooners landed their third portal addition, picking up Texas A&M transfer guard Pop Isaacs, who is expected to be a starting guard this season.

During the 2025-26 season, Isaacs averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 33 games for the Aggies, making eight starts. He shot a career-best 39.6% from behind the arc on 4.7 attempts per game.

He posted several strong performances throughout the year, including 18 points and seven rebounds against LSU, 17 points and four assists on 5-of-8 shooting against Florida, and 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from deep against Auburn.

At Creighton in 2024-25, Isaacs played just eight games before suffering an injury but was on pace to be one of the better guards in the Big East, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. In that stretch, he scored 27 points against Kansas and 25 against Texas A&M.

The dip in production at Texas A&M this past season is worth contextualizing. Isaacs was coming off a major hip injury, was in a new system, and was part of a crowded guard rotation. There were stretches where he looked like himself, but the role never fully stabilized.

Isaacs is one of the more proven scorers in this portal cycle. He was the best player on a Texas Tech team that made the NCAA Tournament, averaging 15.8 points per game as a sophomore and earning All-Big 12 Third Team honors. He posted 32 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three against BYU, recorded 26 double-figure scoring games, and had a stretch of 13 straight games in double figures.

Out of high school, Isaacs was a consensus four-star recruit, ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 15 among point guards. He chose Texas Tech over Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and UNLV.

There is also some legal background to note. A civil lawsuit filed in January 2024 alleged Isaacs assaulted a minor during a team trip to the Bahamas in November 2023. The case was ultimately dismissed last April.

Isaacs will join Xzayvier Brown and Dayton Forsythe in Oklahoma’s backcourt and is expected to start alongside Brown, Derrion Reid, and Khani Rooths. The Sooners also have Tyler Hendricks, Kai Rogers, and Gage Mayfield on the roster.

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