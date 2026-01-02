Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum intends to seek a transfer

After just two seasons at Oklahoma, Taylor Tatum is on the move.

The sophomore running back is set to enter the transfer portal, putting an end to a career arc that can only be described as bizarre. Tatum burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024 and showed flashes of brilliance, rushing for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries. He added five catches for 41 yards and a receiving score, and heading into 2025, most expected that Tatum would reprise his role as a valuable cog in the Oklahoma backfield committee. His lackluster pass protection and ball-security issues lingered as causes for concern, but he’d demonstrated high-level playmaking ability with the ball in his hands.

Instead, Tatum played exactly one snap in 2025 for the Sooners. He lost a yard on his only carry of the season, which came in garbage time against South Carolina. Hampered by injury in the season’s early stages, he found himself shuffled to the back of a group that Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock helmed for much of the season.

“Taylor’s had one thing after the other,” Brent Venables told media in mid-October. “Between stingers, hamstrings, he’s kind of been snakebit.”

However, Venables confirmed in November that Tatum was healthy and available, yet he still didn’t crack the backfield rotation down the stretch. Now, the 5-foot-10, 212-pounder will search for a fresh start elsewhere.

The outcome of Tatum’s brief tenure at Oklahoma is particularly surprising given that he was the No. 1 running back in the entire 2024 recruiting cycle. The wondrously gifted two-sport athlete committed to play both football and baseball at Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over USC and Michigan. The Rivals industry rankings considered him the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2024 class, and he was Oklahoma’s highest-ranked offensive signee. He carried enormous expectations to Norman with him, and appeared on his way to fulfilling those expectations as a true freshman.

Instead, he’ll take his remaining three years of eligibility to a new program. He concludes his Oklahoma career having appeared in 12 games, with three starts. The Sooners will proceed with Robinson and Blaylock at the forefront of their running back committee, with incoming freshmen DeZephen Walker and Jonathan Hatton expected to contend for snaps as well.

