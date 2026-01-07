Oklahoma safety Jaydan Hardy expected to transfer

Oklahoma safety Jaydan Hardy is entering the transfer portal, per OUInsider.com sources.

The former four-star recruit, a native of Lewisville (Texas), has played situational snaps for the Sooners at both safety and cheetah during his two seasons with the program. In his career to date, Hardy has totaled 26 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has appeared in all 26 games over the past two seasons for Oklahoma.

Sources indicated that Hardy’s decision to enter the portal was primarily — and understandably — influenced by a desire to start. Though he’d become firmly entrenched as a rotational contributor in the OU secondary, he projected to a second-fiddle role behind Peyton Bowen at the strong safety position in 2026. Thus, he’ll look for a clearer path to a starting role elsewhere.

Starting free safety Robert Spears-Jennings is set to graduate and has exhausted his eligibility, but rising junior Michael Boganowski is expected to step into his shoes come 2026. He and Bowen are expected to be the starting safeties for Oklahoma, with versatile headhunter Reggie Powers and talented youngster Omarion Robinson set to contribute as well. Marcus Wimberly, Niko Jandreau and Markel Ford will also be in the mix.

Meanwhile, Hardy will hit the portal market with two years of eligibility remaining. He was a highly coveted prospect out of high school, with an offer sheet that included Miami, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Texas. In the Rivals industry consensus, he ranked as the nation’s No. 19 safety in the 2024 cycle.

