Oklahoma secures commitment from G League center Akoldah Gak

Porter Moser and the Sooners have a center for the 2026-27 season.

On Monday, Oklahoma landed G League team Capital City Go-Go center Akoldah Gak, a 6-foot-11 Australian big who was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards eight months ago.

In the 2025-26 season, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, notably posting a 24-point, 10-rebound performance earlier in the season.

On March 2, 2025, Gak signed with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League. He then joined the Washington Wizards for the 2025 NBA Summer League and was subsequently invited to their training camp before being added to the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

He was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards in October 2025, then waived to make room for Skal Labissiere before continuing with the Go-Go. His current G League averages stand at 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

All the way back in 2018, the Australian native received a scholarship to attend Blair Academy in New Jersey through a basketball pipeline. He was rated a three-star recruit before turning professional.

Instead of going the NCAA route, he went to the NBL. On October 12, 2020, Gak signed a three-year deal with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League. He was rostered as a development player during the 2020–21 season before becoming a contracted player for the remainder of his tenure.

In the 2022 offseason, Gak played for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Summer League and had a one-game stint with the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL1 East. In the 2023 offseason, he broke out with the Southern Districts Spartans in NBL1 North, averaging 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

On April 10, 2023, Gak signed a two-year deal with the Cairns Taipans. His NBL24 season (2023–24) was a breakout year. On January 13, 2024, he set career highs in both points (21) and rebounds (14) in a home win over the Adelaide 36ers, shooting 81.8% from the field for an efficiency rating of 33.

He also won the Cairns Taipans’ Player’s Player of the Year award at the club’s end-of-season ceremony. Gak joined the West Adelaide Bearcats for the 2024 offseason and was named the NBL1 Central Under-23 Player of the Year, averaging 19.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Gak played for the Australian men’s national under-19 team at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. In 2022, he played for the Australian Boomers (senior national team) in three FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers. At the U19 World Cup, he recorded a career-high four blocks against Latvia while also contributing 16 points and seven rebounds.

Now, the 23-year-old South Sudanese-Australian big man will head to Norman, Oklahoma to be the starting center on an SEC team. He brings great size to the frontcourt.

Here’s how sources described Gak’s game: “Lob threat, quick-twitch, mobile, good rebounder, can make free throws, can hit the occasional three-pointer.”

Oklahoma’s roster currently consists of Khani Rooths, Pop Isaacs, Tyler Hendricks, Gak, Xzayvier Brown, Derrion Reid, Dayton Forsythe, Kai Rogers, and Gage Mayfield.

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