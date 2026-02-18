Oklahoma set to hire Deland McCullough as running backs coach

It didn’t take long for Brent Venables to DeMarco Murray’s replacement.

The Sooners are set to hire Deland McCullough as the program’s new running backs coach, per multiple reports and confirmed by OUInsider. McCullough replaces Murray, who departed for the Kansas City Chiefs last week after five years at Oklahoma. McCullough emerged as the top candidate in a crowded field that included former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper and Wisconsin running backs coach Jayden Everett.

But Venables and the Sooners quickly settled on McCullough.

McCullough most recently served as the running backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he coached former first-round pick Ashton Jeanty. Prior to Las Vegas, McCullough spent three seasons at Notre Dame as the program’s running backs coach.

McCullough’s other stops include the Kansas City Chiefs, Indiana, USC and Miami (OH). He served as the running backs coach at every prior stop. McCullough played at Miami (OH) in his college days before a brief stint in the NFL.

McCullough becomes the third position coach the Sooners have hired this offseason, joining Jason Witten and Lamar Morgan.