Sooners snap nine-game skid with top-15 road win over Vanderbilt

Heading into Saturday, it felt as if Oklahoma’s losing streak was likely to reach 10 games. Beating No. 15 Vanderbilt in Nashville appeared to be a tall task.

However, for the first 37 minutes, Oklahoma made it look easy. The Sooners dominated the Commodores from the opening tip. Then they nearly made it slip away, almost blowing what was once a 21-point lead, before ultimately holding on for a 92-91 win to snap their nine-game losing streak with a top-15 road victory.

Tae Davis set the tone early, scoring nine points before the first media timeout and helping propel Oklahoma to a 13-3 lead. It was another moment that made you question how this team entered the game on a nine-game skid.

The strong start continued. Oklahoma built a 24-10 advantage at the under-12 timeout before Vanderbilt answered with a quick 7-0 run. That stretch felt all too familiar given how several conference games have unfolded this season.

This time, though, the Sooners responded. Oklahoma answered with runs of its own and carried a 48-34 lead into halftime behind 14 points from Davis and 17-29 (58.6%) shooting from the field as a team.

It marked the seventh time in 11 conference games that Oklahoma either led or was tied at halftime. Even with a comfortable margin, questions still lingered about whether the Sooners could close.

Xzayvier Brown and Nijel Pack quickly quieted those concerns early in the second half, sparking a run that pushed Oklahoma’s lead to 61-40. Throughout most of the half, Vanderbilt attempted to mount runs, but Oklahoma repeatedly had answers.

That changed late.

Missed free throws, fouling three-point shooters and turnovers allowed Vanderbilt to storm back after trailing by as many as 21 points with five minutes remaining.

Tyler Tanner knocked down a three-pointer with five seconds left to cut the Oklahoma lead to 90-88. Brown then calmly knocked down two free throws, allowing the Sooners to escape with the one-point victory despite leading by 19 points with just over three minutes to play.

The win moves Oklahoma to 12-12 overall and 2-9 in SEC play. It also marks the Sooners’ first ranked victory of the 2025-26 season. Oklahoma delivered a dominant performance for 37 minutes and a chaotic final three minutes but ultimately secured a much-needed result.

Notes

— Tae Davis scored 14 points in the first half, shooting 5-7 from the field and 4-5 from the free throw line. He went scoreless in the second half, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.

— Xzayvier Brown led Oklahoma with 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the field and 2-5 from three. Brown also hit the game-sealing free throws in the closing seconds.

— Nijel Pack finished with 17 points and four assists while shooting 6-14 from the field and 3-7 from deep in 34 minutes.

— Mohamed Wague turned in one of his strongest performances in recent weeks, totaling 10 points and eight rebounds, including six offensive boards, though he committed a costly foul on a late three-point attempt.

— Dayton Forsythe provided a strong offensive spark with 12 points on 4-7 shooting from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc in 22 minutes. He committed four turnovers.

— Jadon Jones contributed quality minutes off the bench, scoring eight points on 2-5 shooting from the field and 2-5 from three in 16 minutes.

— Kirill Elatontsev and Jeff Nwankwo both saw action but did not score. Elatontsev logged 14 minutes while Nwankwo played seven.

— Kuol Atak, who played 16 minutes and scored nine points Wednesday against Kentucky, did not appear in Saturday’s game.

— Former Sooner Duke Miles, Vanderbilt’s second-leading scorer who averages 16.6 points, missed his third consecutive contest due to a knee injury.

— Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner finished with 37 points, nine assists and five steals on 10-23 shooting from the field, 3-6 from three and 14-18 from the free throw line.

— Up next: Oklahoma has a midweek bye and returns to action Saturday, Feb. 14 against Georgia.

