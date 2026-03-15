Sooners left out of NCAA Tournament as first team out again

For the third time in five seasons, Porter Moser’s Sooners are the first team out of the NCAA Tournament.

After a remarkable turnaround over their final 11 games, winning eight of them with wins over Vanderbilt on the road, Texas, and Missouri, along with their first two conference tournament wins since 2003, it was the nine-game losing streak earlier in conference play that ultimately haunted them and kept them out of the field.

Oklahoma’s nine-game losing streak included two bad road losses to South Carolina and Mississippi State, a blown 11-point home lead against No. 23 Alabama, a blown 13-point lead against No. 15 Arkansas, and a blown 14-point home lead against rival Texas.

Additionally, the Sooners lost an overtime game to Missouri in which the Tigers made a three-point buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime, before a poor three-point shooter drilled another to give Missouri an 88-87 win.

The Sooners were also right there with Arkansas on Friday night in the SEC Tournament, losing 82-79 after Nijel Pack missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied the game. Arkansas star Darius Acuff scored 34 points to lead the Razorbacks to the win. Had Oklahoma won that game, they likely would have been safely in the field.

Despite turning things around and being the No. 9 team in the country since Feb. 24, according to Torvik, and the No. 16 team since Feb. 7, the early losing streak proved too much to overcome.

The result leaves Oklahoma on the outside looking in for the fourth time in five seasons under Moser.

The Last Four In were NC State, Texas, SMU, and Miami (OH). The First Four Out were Oklahoma, Auburn, San Diego State, and Indiana.

Now the focus turns to whether Oklahoma will continue its season by accepting an NIT or Crown bid, or if the Sooners will end their season at 19-15.

Additionally, it was announced Saturday that Porter Moser will return for a sixth season as Oklahoma’s head coach.

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