Oklahoma tackle Logan Howland to enter the transfer portal

Logan Howland is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Sooners. Howland, a redshirt sophomore, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

NEW: Oklahoma OL Logan Howland plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/poOyHSYTqa pic.twitter.com/f42niRVDlq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

The consensus three-star recruit arrived in Norman in 2023, redshirting his freshman year. With the offensive line depleted by injuries in 2024, Howland played a significant role on the offensive line. He played in 11 of 13 games and started the last five, logging over 500 snaps as a true freshman at left tackle.

Howland’s role in the offense was uncertain this past season with the addition of five-star tackle Michael Fasusi and transfer Derek Simmons. Howland started three of the first four games at left tackle, logging 57 snaps in the win over Auburn. However, he played just one snap against Kent State in Week 6 and didn’t play the remainder of the season as Fasusi handled things at left tackle.

Howland logged 727 snaps across three seasons in Norman. In 2024, he logged an offensive grade of 67.9 and a pass-blocking grade of 70.2.

Howland joins Jacob Sexton, Isaiah Autry Dent, Troy Everett and Luke Baklenko as the OU offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal. Wednesday is shaping up to be the mass exodus day for the Sooners, as Howland, Michael Hawkins, Maliek Hawkins, Gentry Williams and Devon Jordan have all announced their intentions to enter the portal.

The portal officially opens on Friday.

