Oklahoma’s win streak ends in Knoxville as Tennessee pulls away late

After two straight impressive wins, the Sooners traveled to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Wednesday night and saw their winning streak come to an end.

It was a game Oklahoma needed if it wanted to keep any realistic hopes of making a late run alive.

Tennessee came out firing, scoring on 10 of its first 13 possessions. Oklahoma also committed five early turnovers, helping the Volunteers jump out to a 26-14 lead.

Turnovers continued to haunt the Sooners throughout the first half. Oklahoma finished with nine giveaways before the break and allowed 18 points off those mistakes.

It was not a disastrous half overall, though. Oklahoma stayed within reach and trailed 45-36 at halftime. The Sooners mixed in zone defense at times, but still struggled to slow Tennessee’s offense.

Early in the second half, things began to slip away. Tennessee quickly stretched the margin to 56-38. Oklahoma responded with a push, trimming the deficit to nine before the second media timeout behind baskets from Jadon Jones and Dayton Forsythe.

Kai Rogers provided strong minutes off the bench and helped keep Oklahoma within striking distance. At the under-eight timeout, the Sooners were still hanging around, trailing 63-56 with 7:52 remaining.

Tennessee answered with another run, pushing the lead to 14 with 4:24 left. From there, the game unraveled, and Oklahoma ultimately fell 89-66, dropping to 13-13 overall and 3-10 in conference play.

NOTES

— Tae Davis scored 12 points on 5-10 shooting and committed five turnovers.

— Nijel Pack led Oklahoma with 20 points on 7-9 shooting, including 4-5 from three.

— Xzayvier Brown finished with five points on 2-8 shooting.

— Off the bench, Jadon Jones scored nine points on 2-4 shooting in 17 minutes. Dayton Forsythe added seven points on 2-5 shooting in 20 minutes, while Kuol Atak had three points on 1-3 shooting in six minutes.

— Mohamed Wague played just 10 minutes before fouling out and did not score. Kai Rogers, who had not logged meaningful minutes recently, led the way among bench bigs with 17 minutes, recording two blocks. Kirill Elatontsev also went scoreless in 13 minutes.

— Tennessee was led by Nate Ament, who totaled 29 points and six rebounds on 9-17 shooting, including 3-7 from deep. Felix Okpara, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, and DeWayne Brown also scored in double figures.

— Next up, the Sooners host Texas A&M on Saturday night, when Buddy Hield’s jersey will be retired and the 2016 Final Four team honored.

