Sooners add Utah Valley wing Tyler Hendricks as second portal pickup

The Sooners have their second portal addition, as Utah Valley wing Tyler Hendricks has signed with Oklahoma on Friday.

Hendricks began his career at UCF, where he spent three seasons. He redshirted his freshman year, then appeared in 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2023-24, averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field. In his redshirt sophomore season (2024-25), he played in 26 of 37 games with eight starts and posted career highs across the board.



The highlight of his time at UCF came during the Knights’ run to the championship game of the inaugural College Basketball Crown postseason tournament. Hendricks averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over four games while shooting 53.6% from the field and 50% from three. He recorded a career-high 15 points and 10 rebounds against Oregon State for his first collegiate double-double.



He then transferred to Utah Valley this past season, where he took another step forward. Hendricks averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games, shooting 49.2% from the field, 44.8% from behind the arc, and 79.1% from the free throw line. His 44.8% from deep ranked among the top three-point shooters in the WAC.

The 6-foot-6 three-and-D wing had several notable performances, including 22 points against Weber State on 4-of-9 shooting from deep and 19 points against UT Arlington, where he went a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

When he transferred to Utah Valley, it also brought him closer to his twin brother Taylor, who plays for the Utah Jazz.

Hendricks joins Louisville transfer Khani Rooths as Oklahoma’s two portal additions so far. He will slot in alongside Derrion Reid and Gage Mayfield on the wings, with Xzayvier Brown, Dayton Forsythe, and Kai Rogers also on the roster.

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