Sooners fall to West Virginia in overtime, finish as Crown runner-up

After two straight wins, Oklahoma’s bid to become Crown champions came up short, as the Sooners fell 89-82 to West Virginia in overtime, finishing as runners-up and taking home $100,000.

West Virginia came out scorching, jumping to a 23-11 lead after shooting 7-of-9 from three to open the game, putting Oklahoma in an early hole.

Behind strong bench minutes from Kai Rogers and Jadon Jones, the Sooners flipped the game completely. After trailing by as many as 15, Oklahoma went on a 21-2 run to take a six-point lead.

They carried that momentum into halftime, leading 41-37. Tae Davis led the way with 10 points and five rebounds, while Rogers and Jones each added six points. Rogers also grabbed an impressive eight rebounds in the first half.

Oklahoma extended its lead to 52-42 early in the second half, forcing a West Virginia timeout. The Mountaineers responded, cutting it to 64-61 with 7:06 remaining and eventually to 71-69 with just over two minutes to play.

With 1:38 left, the game was tied at 71-71 following a 7-0 run from West Virginia. Nijel Pack drilled a three-pointer, but the Mountaineers answered immediately. After a Davis turnover, West Virginia converted at the line to cap a 12-3 run and take a 76-74 lead with 33.8 seconds remaining.

Davis responded to tie the game, and West Virginia missed at the buzzer, sending the Crown championship to overtime.

In overtime, Oklahoma jumped out to an 82-76 lead, but West Virginia answered with back-to-back threes to tie the game. The Mountaineers then hit another three to spark a 9-0 run, taking an 85-82 lead with 1:13 remaining. That run extended to 13-0, as West Virginia pulled away for the 89-82 win.

NOTES

— Tae Davis finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 38 minutes on 7-of-14 shooting.

— Xzayvier Brown recorded 13 points and four assists in 40 minutes.

— Nijel Pack led Oklahoma with 24 points and seven assists in 44 minutes on 9-of-18 shooting and 4-of-8 from three.

— Derrion Reid added 9 points, while Mohamed Wague grabbed eight rebounds.

— Kai Rogers had one of his best games of the season, posting 6 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes on perfect shooting.

— Jadon Jones provided a spark with 9 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep in his final collegiate game.

— Kuol Atak played three minutes and did not score.

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