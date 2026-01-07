Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Ragins expected to enter the portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Ragins is expected to enter the transfer portal, OUInsider.com sources confirmed.

A native of Macon (Ga.), Ragins broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2024 amidst a litany of injuries in the Sooners’ receiver room. He appeared in all 13 games with five starts, and recorded 10 receptions for 68 yards on the year. However, Ragins’ role in the offense essentially vanished in 2025 after Oklahoma brought in several experienced transfer wideouts.

The 5-foot-8, 153-pound speedster saw almost no game action for Oklahoma this fall. He appeared in just two games and did not record a reception. His last game action came against Auburn on Sept. 20.

A former four-star recruit, Ragins is the only player from the state of Georgia to sign with the Sooners out of high school during the Brent Venables era. Speed was his calling card at the high school level, and he dominated the prep ranks in the Peach State as a versatile offensive weapon and a special-teams dynamo. He’d been clocked below 10.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash during his high school days. However, that elite speed hasn’t translated to production at the collegiate level. Ragins’ lack of size proved to be a major limitation when he saw the field for Oklahoma in 2024, and he displayed issues handling press coverage against larger defensive backs.

The Sooners signed four wideouts in the 2024 cycle, but they’ve collectively recorded just 32 collegiate catches thus far (Ragins has 10, Zion Kearney has 10, Ivan Carreon has 12 and KJ Daniels has none). Ragins is eligible to apply a redshirt to his 2025 campaign, and will have up to three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Ragins is the seventh OU wideout to enter the portal, joining Kearney, Carreon, Daniels, Javonnie Gibson, Josiah Martin and Jayden Gibson. The Sooners have added Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Trell Harris (Virginia) to the wide receiver room via the portal.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!