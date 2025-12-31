Oklahoma wideout KJ Daniels will hit the portal

Per OUInsider.com sources, Oklahoma redshirt freshman wide receiver KJ Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal.

The Franklinton (La.) native, who signed with the Sooners as a three-star recruit in the class of 2024, never appeared in a game for Oklahoma in his two seasons with the program.

Daniels was, in fact, the only scholarship wide receiver that didn’t see action for OU in a cursed 2024 campaign. As injuries thoroughly ravaged Oklahoma’s receiving corps, the Sooners left virtually no stone unturned as they search for answers. Walk-on true freshman Jacob Jordan eventually emerged as a starter midway through the season. Even so, the Sooners never deployed Daniels. An injury kept him sidelined for spring ball in 2025, and he remained buried on the depth chart come the season.

Daniels was an early target and an early commitment for Oklahoma in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At the time, Jeff Lebby was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator. His scheme is particularly friendly to speed wideouts, and Daniels fit the bill. However, Lebby took the head coaching job at Mississippi State just weeks before Daniels signed with Oklahoma.

After two fruitless seasons in Norman, the young wideout will now have the opportunity to reset elsewhere, and he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next program. At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, his top qualities have always been his acceleration and straight line-speed, and he’ll look for an offense in which those qualities can be of use.

