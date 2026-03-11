Oklahoma's late push has altered the Porter Moser conversation

For the last two months, Porter Moser has been listed firmly on the hot seat according to just about anyone you asked. After Oklahoma’s ninth straight loss in conference play, his seat was scorching hot. However, in the very next game, Oklahoma upset No. 15 Vanderbilt on the road and that became the turning point of their season.

After falling to 1-9, the Sooners closed conference play by winning six of their last eight. After a road win against Texas, their fourth straight victory, Oklahoma ended the regular season with a 7-11 record. Despite a nine-game losing streak, they managed to win more conference games than they did a year ago.

The main question right now is whether or not they will be able to do something special and sneak their way into the NCAA Tournament. Beyond that, the next question becomes the status of Moser’s job. That question seemed easy to answer back in early to mid February. Things were never quite as cut and dry as some thought, but now it is certainly not so easy to answer.

Here is what sources have communicated to OUInsider over the last few weeks.

Heading into the game against Missouri on March 3, sources stated that things were legitimately 50/50 on whether or not Moser would keep his job. The Sooners then had an impressive performance against the Tigers and won 80-64 in a game where they had by far their best defensive performance in conference play.

Then the Sooners went into Austin, where athletic director Roger Denny traveled with the team to attend the road game, and Oklahoma grabbed a thrilling 88-85 overtime win over rival Texas behind 23 points from Nijel Pack and 21 points from Xzayvier Brown.

Those two wins not only put everything on the table for Oklahoma as far as making the NCAA Tournament, but they also completely flipped where things stand with Moser’s job.

Barring a collapse in the SEC Tournament and a bad loss to 14-seed South Carolina, Moser returning to Oklahoma for a sixth season is not only a very realistic possibility but, as of right now, the likely outcome, as sources have stated.

Nothing is official yet and things can change, but Moser being at the helm for the 2026-27 season is the way things are currently trending, per sources. Again, no final decision has been made and a loss to South Carolina would likely make things more interesting.

Moser and his staff were working with the 15th out of 16th NIL budget in the conference this season, sources have told OUInsider. Despite that, they finished 11th in the conference.

This week’s SEC Tournament will not only have large implications on the Sooners’ push to the Big Dance, but it will also have implications on whether or not Moser is coaching in Norman next season. It all begins on Wednesday, March 11 at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network when Oklahoma takes on South Carolina.

