OU avoids shutout, but offense looks disjointed in loss at LSU

Even when Oklahoma finds itself trailing, it always feels like Patty Gasso’s squad can quickly turn things around.

But the Sooners’ offense just didn’t have it on Saturday against LSU — and the seventh inning told the story.

The Sooners entered the final frame trailing 3-0, having tallied just one hit through the first six innings. Lexi McDaniel popped up to open the frame, but Kai Minor reached first with a single. Minor found home after a throwing error allowed Ailana Agbayani to reach second.

It felt like a patented OU rally was coming. Instead, the offensive issues came back. Allyssa Parker struck out, and Abby Dayton grounded out to end the frame.

The result? The Sooners fell to the Tigers, 3-1, ending their 22-game winning streak. It’s their first SEC loss of the season, falling to 33-3 on the year.

The offense just never found a rhythm. Their first hit of the day didn’t come until the fifth inning, when Minor hit a leadoff single. The offense finished with just two hits and the lineup was struck out four times.

Parker got the start in the circle, but back-to-back walks and a sacrifice fly allowed the Tigers to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Parker surrendered a two-run home run in the fourth inning that gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Parker allowed two hits, three runs and three walks while striking out two batters in three innings. Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon entered after the home run, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out two batters in three innings.

The Sooners narrowly avoided a loss in the series opener on Friday, winning 3-2 in extra innings. However, they’ve struggled against this LSU pitching staff. They’ll look to secure the series win at 11 a.m. Sunday (ESPN).