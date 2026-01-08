Report Card: Sooners stumble in Starkville

After a convincing conference opening win, Oklahoma went on the road to Starkville and suffered a letdown against Mississippi State, losing 72-53. Josh Hubbard led the way with a whopping 30 points on the night. Oklahoma’s leading scorers were Xzayvier Brown and Tae Davis with 13 points each.

Oklahoma posted a 99.6 defensive rating, which was actually one of their better performances on that end this season. On the other hand, the offense struggled badly, finishing with a 92.6 offensive rating, the second worst of the season.

Here’s a look at the report card from the loss that moves the Sooners to 11-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Starting Five

Guard: Xzayvier Brown — 75 — 13 points, four assists, and one rebound on 4-13 shooting from the field and 0-3 from deep. He was the only player to log an assist in this game, which is incredible. Brown was able to give them a little life offensively in the first half. One gripe is that he tends to over-dribble, but that is applicable with every player on this roster it feels like.

Guard: Nijel Pack — 66 — 11 points and four turnovers on 4-7 shooting from the field and 1-5 from three. Not a night to remember from him. He has to play better offensively, Oklahoma relies upon him so much. He was borderline unplayable at times in this one, particularly later in the second half. He just didn’t have it.

Wing: Derrion Reid — 78 — 11 points, three rebounds, and one steal on 4-6 shooting from the field and 6-10 from the free-throw line. It’s crazy how much better he gets defensively when he sees a shot go through. He started off the game being aggressive. I don’t think Reid was the issue tonight.

Wing: Tae Davis — 72 — 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals on 5-10 shooting from the field and 0-3 from deep. He was fine tonight. Thought he was a little too soft at the rim in the first half. Mississippi State started daring him to score and he got tentative. Then he was pretty solid for a bit, and then it fell off a cliff in the second half.

Center: Mohamed Wague — 64 — 2 points, three rebounds, and two blocks in 17 minutes. Just couldn’t stay on the floor. This is the Wague experience, great game on Saturday and then he struggles to stay out there the next game. The other two bigs didn’t play well with him being in foul trouble. Wague staying on the court is so important for this team.

Starting Five Average Grade: 71.0

Bench

Wing: Jadon Jones — 70 — 3 points and four rebounds on 1-3 shooting from deep. Thought he played well. Played fine defense on Hubbard for a good portion of the game and was very active. He gave them decent minutes tonight.

Wing: Kuol Atak — 56 — Scoreless in 11 minutes. Played just four minutes in the first half. Would’ve liked to have seen them go to him a bit earlier instead of a “we are down 10+ and need some offense” move, but I do understand. It was super physical so probably not the best night for him.

Guard: Dayton Forsythe — 55 — Scoreless in seven minutes. The ankle did not look right. He still clearly struggles moving laterally. It also was just a bad performance from him. He has struggled to find a rhythm this season and a performance like this one does not help.

Center: Kai Rogers — 62 — One rebound, one steal, and two blocks in limited action. For the record, I thought his stretch of minutes was pretty good late in the first half. There are still things that make you go oh yeah he’s a freshman, but those last four minutes in the first half were some of the better Rogers minutes we had gotten. Wasn’t great when he came in in the second half though.

Center: Kirill Elatontsev — 58 — Scoreless in 12 minutes. I dunno, it was rough. The game looked like it was moving too fast for him. He does do some nice things and has moments where you can very clearly tell he’s played a lot of basketball. Compared to Rogers he is definitely more sound and more of a veteran and you don’t get those freshman moments. However, he is very limited athletically. That showed up tonight.

Bench Average Grade: 60.2

Overall Grade: 66.5

