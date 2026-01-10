Keys to the Game: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

On Wednesday night, Oklahoma got stomped in Starkville, falling 72-53 to Mississippi State and Josh Hubbard, who gave them 30 points. This game was one of the Sooners’ best defensive performances of the season with a defensive rating of 99.6, but coincidentally their second worst offensive performance with an offensive rating of 92.6.

Oklahoma’s starters struggled, Nijel Pack did not have it, Mohamed Wague played just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, and on an off night from Pack the Sooners got just three bench points. Additionally, Oklahoma finished with only four assists, all from Xzayvier Brown. Some of that is due to Oklahoma shooting 3-20 (15 percent) from behind the arc and 17-55 (31 percent) from the field.

Now at 11-4 (1-1), Oklahoma has a quick turnaround and will take on Bucky McMillan’s Texas A&M squad on Saturday at 2:30 pm on SEC Network in College Station.

The Aggies sit at 2-0 in conference play and have won both of those games by a combined five points. Their most recent win was a controversial 90-88 road win over Auburn. Their leading scorer in that game was Pop Isaacs, who should be a familiar name to Oklahoma fans from his stint with Texas Tech.

Isaacs came off the bench and posted 21 points and five assists on efficient 7-12 shooting from the field and 4-8 from deep. He has averaged 10.1 points on the season, which sums up A&M’s scoring. They do not really have an alpha guy, but rather a host of players who can score it.

Along with Isaacs, they have four other players averaging in double figures. The one Oklahoma needs to worry about the most is Ruben Dominguez, a 6-foot-6 shooter who can heat up on any given night. He has averaged 13.7 points on the season on an impressive 47.3 percent shooting from deep.

Rashaun Agee is the name to note in the front court. He averages 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, and Tae Davis should match up well with him. Agee has scored 15 and 14 points and posted 11 and 7 rebounds in the two conference games, respectively.

Marcus Hill and Rylan Griffen are the two other Aggies who average in double figures alongside Dominguez, Agee, and Isaacs. Hill averages 11.5 points and Griffen averages 10.5 points on 39.7 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Sure, it is an SEC road game against the KenPom No. 42 team in Texas A&M (12-3, 2-0), but after the loss on Wednesday night, this is absolutely a must win on January 10 for Oklahoma. They cannot afford to start 1-2 with games against Florida and Alabama next week.

Here are three keys to the game for Oklahoma to walk out of College Station with a win.

Nijel Pack has to play better

Pack has been incredible for the Sooners this season, but in two conference games he has averaged just 13 points and, more notably, been 1-8 from behind the arc. He has not looked himself.

If Pack is hot, Oklahoma will be in the game against most SEC teams. The problem has been that he has not done that yet. Road game coming off a bad loss, this is the time when you need your best player to step up and have a good night.

More particularly, in this matchup against an A&M team who will play fast and fill it up, this is even more the type of game where you need a good outing from Pack. This being an up tempo game bodes well for Pack. This has to be a bounce back game for him if Oklahoma wants a win.

Mohamed Wague has to stay out of foul trouble

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma University Sooners forward/center Mohamed Wague (5) passes the ball against Arizona State University Sun Devils in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

It is sort of like beating a dead horse making this one of the keys to the game again, but this is as much of a key to the game as anything.

The Sooners were minus thirteen on the boards on Wednesday night, which is very disappointing for a team that, outside of the Gonzaga game, has been fine on the boards. Part of that was Wague only playing 17 minutes and neither Kirill Elatontsev nor Kai Rogers looked particularly great, especially when it comes to rebounding.

A&M actually plays a lot of small ball so the Sooners could really get away with playing Davis at the five in this one, and even if they do that, Wague still has to stay out of foul trouble. He had 10 points and 15 rebounds against Ole Miss in 29 minutes. That is the type of game you need. Really just the 29 minutes part.

Defend Dominguez

Pretty simple here. Dominguez has made 53 three pointers on 112 attempts and it is just January 10. Oklahoma cannot afford for him to get hot in this one.

The Sooners need to make someone else beat them other than Dominguez. If he is able to get hot, it could be a long afternoon for Oklahoma.

On the other hand, the Sooners will also have to shoot much better from three. They cannot afford to shoot similar to their 3-20 performance in Starkville. They need to get their shooters like Pack and Atak going, especially in a fast paced game.

