OU center Troy Everett to enter the transfer portal

Another longtime Oklahoma offensive lineman is planning to enter the transfer portal.

Center Troy Everett will enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Everett, a redshirt senior, will presumably take a medical redshirt and maintain an extra year of eligibility.

Everett’s entrance into the portal marks the end of his three-year stint in Norman. Unfortunately, much of his tenure was marked by injuries.

Everett transferred to the Sooners prior to the 2023 season. He made four starts that season at left guard and entered 2024 as the favorite to win the starting center job.

However, he suffered an injury that kept him out the first seven games that season. Everett suffered a season-ending injury in this year’s opener against Illinois State, which propelled Jake Maikkula to the starting job.

With Maikkula, Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis set to return next season, Everett would likely face an uphill battle for the starting job.

Everett finishes his OU career with 532 snaps played across three seasons. He also received the program’s Bob Kalsu Award in 2022.