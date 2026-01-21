OU suffers fifth straight loss, falls to South Carolina

In case you thought Oklahoma had hit rock bottom after losing their fourth straight game on Saturday, here’s a new low: the Sooners just suffered their fifth straight loss, this one coming against South Carolina in the battle of 1-4 teams in conference play.

This went about as bad as you could expect. The Gamecocks came out firing and jumped to an 11-0 lead, controlled most of the first half, and although Oklahoma battled back to make it a three-point game at halftime, the Sooners came out flat again to start the second half. South Carolina controlled the game the rest of the way.

The final score was 85-76. The Sooners had two players score 20 points or more, with Xzayvier Brown posting 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and Tae Davis adding 20 points. Derrion Reid also chipped in 13 points.

South Carolina had multiple players go off: Meechi Johnson scored 20 points, Kobe Knox added 18, and Elijah Strong scored 17. The Gamecocks shot 27-55 (49.1 percent) from the field and 9-20 (45 percent) from behind the arc.

On the other hand, Oklahoma shot 27-63 (42.9 percent) from the field and a brutal 5-27 (18.5 percent) from behind the arc. The Sooners are now 11-8 and 1-5 in conference play with any realistic hope of making the NCAA Tournament likely gone. This is a new low for the program.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the fifth straight loss.

Nijel Pack’s struggles continue

Nijel Pack was incredible for Oklahoma for most of this season, but the last three games he has been really poor. Pack is 3-19 from behind the arc in the last three games, and this performance was probably the worst of the three.

Pack posted 9 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on an incredibly inefficient 3-13 from the field and 0-7 from behind the arc. He had plenty of good looks and just couldn’t make them.

Pack’s lack of shooting impact is a major reason Oklahoma had such a horrible night from deep. You wouldn’t have thought after the Nebraska game that OU would struggle this much shooting the ball, but here we are.

This team continues to be poor defensively

You would think in a game you absolutely have to have, you’d see some fight and effort. Porter Moser’s teams have dug themselves into holes before but fought out of them. This team didn’t do that.

What’s so disappointing about this game is that OU got beat from the tip. The effort defensively was bad. South Carolina got open looks, attacked the paint, and got whatever it wanted.

Oklahoma posted a defensive rating of 112.8, the second-worst of all their conference games behind only Florida. They gave up the most points South Carolina has scored in regulation against a high-major opponent this season.

Bench production still limited

Last game it was a seven-man rotation for Porter Moser. In this one he played nine, but still failed to get meaningful contribution from the bench. Jadon Jones played 28 minutes and continues to be good defensively, but continues to add very little offensively, scoring 0 points and going 0-4 from the field.

Kirill Elatontsev scored 5 points on 1-2 shooting from deep, but outside of that there were no other bench points. Jeff Nwankwo played three minutes and Kuol Atak saw one minute before being subbed out. Dayton Forsythe and Kai Rogers were both DNPs.

Up next

The Sooners continue their road trip, going to Columbia, Missouri to take on Missouri at 1:00 PM CT on ESPN2 on Saturday, January 24th. Then they return home next week for a Tuesday night game against Arkansas and a Saturday matchup against Texas.

