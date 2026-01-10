OU lands former four-star offensive lineman in the portal

Oklahoma added additional offensive line depth on Saturday.

The Sooners landed a transfer portal commitment from Georgia Tech tackle Peyton Joseph. The former Yellowjacket has at least three years of eligibility remaining.

Joseph, a former 2025 four-star prospect, initially committed to Florida State before landing at Georgia Tech. But Joseph didn’t play much as a true freshman at Georgia Tech, logging just four snaps in one appearance.

Joseph is certainly inexperienced and will need a lot of development over the next few months. But Joseph offers plenty of talent and size, as he’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds on Georgia Tech’s official roster. He could be in the mix for snaps at right tackle with the departure of Derek Simmons.

Joseph joins Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) as the Sooners’ portal additions along the offensive line.

The portal window closes on Jan. 16.

