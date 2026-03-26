OU Notepad: Patty Gasso pleased with pitching staff progress

NORMAN — Oklahoma sits in a pretty good spot after two weekends in conference play.

The Sooners are 32-2 on the season, with two weekend sweeps against Auburn and Ole Miss. They came in at No. 5 in the latest Softball America rankings.

But they’ll face their toughest test of the SEC play when they head to Baton Rouge for a three-game series against LSU.

Here’s a few notes as the Sooners prepare for the weekend:

Weekend schedule

Friday: 6 p.m. (SECN+)

6 p.m. (SECN+) Saturday: 11 a.m. (SECN)

11 a.m. (SECN) Sunday: 11 a.m. (ESPN)

First base options

Gasso is still exploring her options at first base. Isabela Emerling started twice against Ole Miss and made a pretty compelling case with her grand slam in the third game. True freshmen Allyssa Parker and Lexi McDaniels have also seen time at first base.

“They all offer something,” Gasso said. “I am just really hitting balls as hard as I can just to see them bow up to that, and then I’ll stand over at short stop and try to hit balls at them as they go back to first, give them different looks. The improvement is good. Allyssa, what’s hard is she’s everywhere. So I really can’t get my hands on her to give her the same kind of reps at times. We’ve also been working her at third, but she’s literally going from one thing to another. ‘Hurry, get there. Hurry, get over there.’

“I don’t know that we’re doing her a disservice, but I don’t know another way to do it. You can’t just keep her in one place. I guess you can but then you lose out on her swing. Her swing is dynamic. She didn’t have the greatest weekend. The pitchers were throwing the ball hard and she was just trying to catch up to it. I think she learned a lot this weekend, specifically at the plate. But she’s a great option in a lot of places.”

Pitching staff showing development

It’s been up and down for the pitching staff through the first half of the season, but there’s been progress the last two weekends.

The Sooners have surrendered just 16 runs through six conference games, with a collective ERA of 2.72.

“I’m really pleased with what happened out there,” Gasso said regarding last weekend. “They did a really great job of doing what we have asked them, or of the expectations. They did it with poise, did it with control. We have options, really good options. We are continuing to try to bring in more. We just got done with Berkley Zache out on the field. She has some good stuff. We just need to see it be consistent. That’s what were working for. Just ballers on the mound. Just be an athlete, gritty and tough and fearless.”

LSU scouting report

After dropping a three-game series against Texas A&M, LSU (22-10, 3-6 SEC) responded by winning two of three games against South Carolina.

The Tigers haven’t scored a ton of runs, but they rank 26th in ERA (2.8). It could be the toughest test they’ve faced so far in SEC play.

“LSU is very good,” Gasso said. “Very good. They’ve been playing some tough teams. They got a big road win against South Carolina. They’ve got very good pitching. They’ve got some speed. They’ve got some power to add with that. So they’re tough. This is going to be our biggest challenge thus far without question. I think we all know that because you add in the crowd and the atmosphere and so forth. So yeah, it’s gonna be tough.”