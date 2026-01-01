OU offensive tackle Jake Taylor hitting the transfer portal

Oklahoma offensive lineman Jake Taylor is set to enter the transfer portal. Taylor will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Despite spending four seasons in Norman, Taylor’s career never came to fruition with the Sooners.

Taylor arrived in 2022 as a consensus four-star prospect out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and there was potential for him to have a quick impact. He appeared in eight games as a true freshman, but was limited to four games in 2023.

Taylor was set to become the Sooners’ first option at right tackle in 2024, and he started four of the first five games that sent. However, he suffered a season-long injury that kept him out the rest of the year.

Those injuries continued to nag Taylor, who missed all of spring practice. He didn’t play a snap this past season.

The transfer portal window opens Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

