OU regents approve Jason Witten's contract, raises for several football staffers

The OU board of regents approved new contract extensions and raises for nearly every football assistant coach on Friday.

Among the approvals included the contract for new tight ends coach Jason Witten, who was hired earlier this month to replace Joe Jon Finley. Witten’s contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028, with an annual salary of $675,000.

Finley earned an annual compensation of $900,000 during the 2025 season.

Here’s a look at the new contracts for each OU assistant coach that were approved by the regents:

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates: raised from $800,000 to $1.15 million, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh: raised from $1.05 million to $1.2 million, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis: raised from $650,000 to $1 million, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones: raised from $664,000 to $675,000, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Safeties coach Brandon Hall: raised from $700,000 to $785,000, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai: raised from $750,000 to $785,000, extended through Jan. 31, 2027

Linebackers coach Nate Dreiling: raised from $450,000 to $635,000, runs through Jan. 31, 2028

Special teams coordinator Doug Deakin: raised from $250,000 to $500,000, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Offensive analyst John Kuceyeski: raised from $200,000 to $250,000, extended through Jan. 31, 2028

Kevin Wilson: Title changed to “assistant coach” with base salary of $250,000, runs through Jan. 31, 2028

The only full-time staffers whose contracts were not adjusted by the regents includes offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and running backs coach DeMarco Murray. Arbuckle was hired last January on a three-year, $4.5 million deal. Murray currently earns an annual salary of $800,000 that runs through Jan. 31, 2027.

The regents also approved a contract for assistant general manager Taylor Redd with a salary of $245,000 that runs through Jan. 31, 2028. His salary increases to $260,000 next year.

Senior assistant general manager Lake Dawson will earn $310,000 in 2026 and $330,000 in 2027. His contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

The regents also approved the hire of Matt Manninger as the new senior strength and conditioning trainer — a new position — with an annual salary of $200,000. Manninger was previously the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Illinois.

With Manninger’s hire, the regents also approved a title change for longtime Executive Strength and Conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, who is now officially a professional consultant for the OU athletics department. His annual salary has been adjusted from $285,000 to $145,000 and runs through Jan. 31, 2027.

With Schmidt’s title change, the regents officially approved a new contract for James Dobson as director of sports performance and strength and conditioning. He’ll earn an annual salary of $700,000 and his contract runs through 2028.