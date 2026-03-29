OU softball bounces back, beats LSU to secure series win

It was fair to wonder where the OU offense had gone after looking lifeless through two games against LSU. Heading into Sunday’s rubber game, the Sooners had to find it in order to leave Baton Rouge with a win.

The Sooners found it early.

The Sooners took an early 4-0 lead, as they used that and propelled to an 8-4 win over the Tigers. The win secures the series win for the Sooners, who improve to 34-3 and 8-1 in SEC play.

The scoring came early from the usual suspects. Kendall Wells and Gabbie Garcia both hit home runs, with Ailana Agbayani’s RBI single capping off a four-run frame in the first inning. Isabela Emerling added a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Ella Parker capped off the scoring with a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Sooners an insurance run.

The Sooners finished with 10 hits and four home runs. They scored just four runs total through the first two games, and had just two hits in Saturday’s loss.

Miali Guachino got the start and went the full seven innings, and it was an up and down day for the sophomore. She gave up seven hits — including three home runs, with two of them coming in the second inning — and three walks, but she also struck out 11 batters.

The Sooners are set to host Kentucky for a three-game series at Love’s Field next weekend, beginning on Thursday.