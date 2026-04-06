OU Softball: Freshmen have standout weekend ahead of pivotal Texas matchup

NORMAN — It was a pretty seamless weekend for Oklahoma softball.

The Sooners swept the three-game home series with Kentucky, while winning every game in run-rule fashion. With the wins, the Sooners are now 38-3 on the season and 11-1 in SEC play.

Essentially everything was working for the Sooners. The freshmen showed out. The veterans came up big. There were good moments from the pitching staff. That’s huge as the Sooners prepare for a tough three-game series against No. 1-ranked Texas in Austin this weekend.

Here’s a recap of the biggest storylines from the weekend:

Kai Minor established as leadoff hitter

The Sooners have their hitter at the top of the lineup.

Minor went 5-for-9 at the plate with three RBIs over the weekend, including a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in the series opener. It was her first full weekend as the team’s leadoff hitter, and her consistent base hitting and speed around the paths make her an ideal player for that spot.

Across 12 conference games, Minor leads the team in batting average (.514), hits (19), doubles (5), on-base percentage (.561) and stolen bases (6). Plus, she’s certainly no slouch out in centerfield.

“She’s a dynamic athlete,” OU coach Patty Gasso said, “and she came in here very quiet, very reserved. Now she has found herself here. Very comfortable. Jokes around with me, jokes around with the team. She sees things and she reacts. It’s been awhile since I’ve been giving a lot of steal signs.

“She’s just a dynamic athlete. Just fast. She’s everything you want in a leadoff right now.”

No signs of slowing down for Kendall Wells

How’d the weekend go for the true freshman?

Nothing spectacular. Just 4-for-5 at the plate, five walks, six RBIs — oh, and three more home runs to the tally.

On Saturday, she hit her 30th home run of the season — tying the NCAA record for most home runs by a freshman in a single season. She is just seven home runs away from tying the all-time NCAA record for most home runs.

Wells acknowledged the record after the game, but made it clear she’s simply keeping her head down.

“It’s super cool,” Wells said. “Honestly didn’t know until they said it out loud. Just keep working hard. We have a lot of season left.”

Good weekend for the pitching staff

It was a great weekend for the Sooners’ bullpen.

The Sooners allowed a total of five runs, three walks and 13 hits while striking out 10 batters across the three games. Sydney Berzon had her best performance of the season in the series finale,. allowing zero hits and just one walk in four innings.

Kentucky is certainly not the toughest test the Sooners will face this season. But it was an encouraging weekend and a needed one as they prepare for a Texas offense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring.

“We’re definitely trending the right way,” Gasso said of the pitching staff. “What’s hard is that we’ve got six really good pitchers, and one of them plays defense as well (Allyssa Parker). Berkley (Zache) got a big opportunity and like Miali (Guachino) said, she made the most of it. You could see that she was taking her breath as well. I think the mindset is really, really important. You’re out there and you’re really trying to show yourself — that’s not what you want. Just do it. Trust what you have.

“That’s what Miali did, that’s what Berkley did, that’s what Alyssa did, so we are definitely trending up and getting opportunities and ways to use our bullpen.”

Texas series schedule