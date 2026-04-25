OU Softball holds off Georgia, clinches series win

After an explosive outing on Friday, Oklahoma had to find a different way to win on Saturday.

Still, the Sooners found a way to get it done.

The Sooners came away with a 3-1 win over Georgia at Love’s Field, clinching the series win against the Bulldogs. The Sooners won 10-1 in the series opener on Friday.

It was a high-powered start for the offense, as Kendall Wells blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Sooners an early lead. The true freshman, who also hit a home run in the series opener, has now hit 36 home runs and is one away from tying the NCAA single-season record.

Ella Parker added a solo home run in the third inning. However, the offense went cold and didn’t score a run the rest of the way.

Fortunately for the Sooners, Miali Guachino, who got the start in the circle, delivered one of her best performances of the season to keep the Bulldogs at bay. Her only blemish came in the third inning, allowing an RBI single. Guachino went all seven innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six batters.

The Sooners improved to 45-6 and 14-3 in SEC play. They’ll look to complete the series sweep at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (ESPNU).