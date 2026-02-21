OU Softball: Nelly McEnroe-Marinas' grand slam caps off run-rule win over Duke

Oklahoma was already sitting in good shape on Saturday against No. 17 Duke.

The Sooners led by five runs in bottom of the sixth inning, and an RBI single from Allyssa Parker pushed the lead to six while loading the bases. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas stepped to the plate facing zero outs with three teammates on base.

The redshirt sophomore delivered the final blow, blasting a walk-off grand slam to left field to give the Sooners an 11-1 win over the Blue Devils in six innings.

This matchup was circled by many as one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Instead, the Sooners ran away with it.

It started early, as true freshman Kendall Wells blasted a two-run home run — her fourth bomb in three games — in the first inning. Ailana Agbayani hit an RBI single to cap off a five-run frame. The Sooners went scoreless over the next two innings before an Ella Parker RBI single in the fourth inning.

The pitching duo of Audrey Lowry and Miali Guachino — which is quickly becoming the team’s one-two punch in the circle — kept Duke at bay. Lowry got the start, allowing six hits but surrendering just one run through four innings. Guachino closed things out, allowing two hits while striking out two batters in two innings.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 11-1 on the season.

Remaining schedule