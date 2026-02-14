OU Softball: No issues for Sooners in wins over Montana, Idaho State

Another day, another pair of wins for Oklahoma softball.

The Sooners took care of business Saturday in Day 2 of the Troy Cox Classic, opening the day with a 12-2 win over Montana before closing with a 10-1 win over Idaho State. Both wins came in run-rule fashion.

The bats weren’t quite as explosive as Friday, when the Sooners blasted 12 home runs across the two games. But the offense was efficient and the pitching staff delivered solid outings in the circle.

With the wins, the Sooners improve to 7-1 on the season.

Here’s a quick recap of the Sooners’ wins:

Oklahoma 12, Montana 2 (5)

Despite the lopsided score, the Sooners actually trailed early. Sydney Berzon got the start in the circle and struggled early, allowing back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first to put the Sooners in a 2-1 deficit.

Fortunately for the Sooners, the offense responded with eight runs in the top of the second. The frame featured a three-run home run from Kasidi Pickering and a two-run bomb from Ella Parker — her first home run of the season.

Miali Guachino entered the circle in the third inning and stabilized things, allowing zero hits or runs while surrendering just two walks in three innings. She also struck out five batters.

The Sooners punctuated the win with two runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth. The offense finished with 16 hits. Ailana Agbayani finished with a perfect 4-for-4 outing at the plate with two doubles.

Oklahoma 10, Idaho (1)

The Sooners wasted no time putting this game out of reach.

They opened with four runs in the first inning, punctuated by a triple from true freshman Kai Minor that scored two runs. Pickering blasted a three-run home run in the second inning — her second such home run of the day — to push the lead to 7-0.

Minor wasn’t done there, blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to put the game into run rule territory. Gabbie Garcia closed things out with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

True freshman Allyssa Parker got the start in the circle and was effective, allowing zero hits or runs while allowing just two walks in 2.2 innings.

The only rough spot for the Sooners? Idaho’s lone run came in the third inning soon after Kierston Deal entered the game. Deal’s struggles to start the season continued, and she pitched just 0.1 innings before Audrey Lowry was inserted to close things out.

The Sooners head to El Paso for a game against UTEP at 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).