OU Softball Notepad: Ella Parker finding a role on defense

Oklahoma made it through opening weekend with a 3-1 record, beating Arizona State before winning the three-game series with Arizona.

Now, the fourth-ranked Sooners will look to build on that this week in New Mexico. The Sooners head out for a four-game slate at the Troy Cox Classic beginning on Friday.

Patty Gasso met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team through its first four games. Here are a few notes:

Ella Parker finding a role on defense

The standout junior spent her first two seasons almost exclusively as a designated player.

But over opening weekend, Gasso put Parker to work on defense. Parker started the first game at first base before moving to right field for the next three games. With the Sooners still experimenting with the lineup, particularly at first base and in the outfield, Gasso is confident that Parker can carve out a role defensively.

“She doesn’t want to sit and watch,” Gasso said. “Once her shin splints started to heal, she started working out in the outfield. She’s quick and her arm strength has improved immensely. She had a big throw out at home plate against Arizona and she’s run things down really well. She’s very athletic, she’s just, there’s always been something nagging on her that hasn’t allowed her to really experience where she is right now, so I feel very confident with her.”

Opportunities there for the roster

Along the lines of tinkering with the lineup, Gasso has made it clear that everyone will have an opportunity.

While a few of the spots are solidified with veteran players, Gasso has emphasized the need to be flexible based on matchups. Whether it’s focusing on power hitting or leaning on speed and defense, there will be opportunities for a lot of players through the first few weeks.

“I told them this and they really worked hard to get to this place and I’m like, ‘You have to play two positions really well and you’ll hit your way into the lineup,'” Gasso said. “‘Defense, you can come in and be a defensive replacement, but you really want to try and hit your way into the lineup. Or maybe you have that short-game speed and maybe you can steal a base for us, you can find your way in that way.’ Defense is always very important to this program and these players have found themselves playing different positions.

“Sydney Barker I can literally put her anywhere. I haven’t worked her at catcher, I don’t want to work her at catcher, but she can play about anywhere. I have a few of those I like, probably Nelly can do the same. Our catchers can both play first. Allyssa Parker played first, played second, played short, can play the outfield, she can pitch, so it’s been really fun to see how athletic these guys have become, but they’ve listened to what we’ve talked about and they’ve done it. So it opens up their options tremendously.”

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas with a hot start offensively

A lot of the linup had some ups and downs through opening weekend. But not Nelly McEnroe-Marinas.

The redshirt sophomore went 7-for-8 at the plate (.875 batting average) with a home run, along with four walks. McEnroe-Marinas will look to build on that this weekend.

“She started with a bang,” Gasso said. “… She was just consistent. She was really good on defense. The play that she made, both Gabbie and Nelly on that last play against Arizona where we got the call overturned, changed the whole dynamic of that game… Nelly just had an overall great weekend.”

Weekend schedule