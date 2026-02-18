OU Softball Notepad: Patty Gasso confident Kierston Deal will regain pitching rhythm

Oklahoma will travel to California later this week to a familiar venue.

The No. 4-ranked Sooners head out to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic for a six-game slate, which includes intriguing matchups with No. 17 Duke and No. 23 Washington. The Sooners have an 8-1 record and dominated their competition last weekend, outscoring their five opponents 91-9.

Here’s a few notes from Patty Gasso’s media session on Tuesday:

Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Schedule

7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Cal State Fullerton (FloCollege)

10 p.m. Thursday vs. San Diego State (FloCollege)

3 p.m. Friday vs. Duke (FloCollege)

12 p.m. Saturday vs. Long Beach State (FloCollege)

2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Cal (FloCollege)

11 a.m. Sunday vs. Washington (FloCollege)

Kai Minor making an early impact

It’s been a pretty good couple of weeks for the freshman outfielder.

Minor has been great both at the plate and in the field. She’s posted a batting average of .520 and a .538 on-base percentage to go with 13 hits, 10 runs and 11 RBIs in six starts. She was named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Patty Gasso continues to tinker with lineups, but Minor has made a pretty compelling case for a starting role moving forward.

“She’s very unassuming,” Gasso said. “She is fast. She can rob balls, cover gaps, steal home runs. Offensively, she is more than a triple threat. She can lay down bunts, she can slap, she can chop it a mile high. But she’s hitting bombs right now. So we’re just letting her swing and just a really easy swing, but she’s really strong. She looks thin but I know she’s very strong. Just playing pretty free. Very, very athletic, is how I would describe her.”

Gasso confident Kierston Deal will bounce back

With Jennifer Rocha’s leave of absence due to a health issue, things certainly haven’t been easy for OU’s pitching staff.

It’s really been a struggle for Deal. The veteran has pitched just three innings through the first two weekends, posting a 18.67 ERA. She’s allowed eight hits, eight runs, five walks and two home runs with four strikeouts.

Things just haven’t clicked for Deal this season, but Gasso is confident she’ll find her way — with some help from Rocha.

“If there’s anything good about what’s going on with coach Rocha, is she can watch us from the comfort of her lounge chair and be able to see what’s going on,” Gasso said. “Sounds like there’s a mechanical (issue) that we need to work on that we did today. (Deal) is a competitor. She’s gonna keep competing.

“It doesn’t maybe look effective, but I know KD. I know she’s going to get there. I know she’s that good of a pitcher. I know she knows how to compete. So it’s just trying to fix in the bullpen a fundamental issue.”

Karlie Keeney settling in

After a wild opening weekend, things have started to slow down for Keeney. The interim pitching coach was able to settle in and get another weekend under her belt.

It’s still a learning process for both Keeney and the Sooners, but Gasso is confident last weekend was a step forward.

“I think it went better,” Gasso said. “I trust her, believe in her. She is working with Coach Rocha from afar and really gathering information as to how to pitch call and so forth. Karlie is a really smart pitching coach. She knows how to set up hitters.

“We allowed our catchers to call a few innings. I thought that worked well. What we did is we took Lucas, who is a GA, out of the bullpen and had our two-way radio. But we’re asking our strength coach if someone is ready, and he is not made for that. So we put Lucas back down in the bullpen and left Karlie to work – I think sometimes they were collaborating, and it’s that quick. Make the call, trust it, set it up, you know how, believe in what you’re doing. I thought it was much easier, much smoother this weekend.”

