OU softball: Pitching leads the way in shutouts over Abilene Christian, Louisiana

It was the Allyssa Parker and Audrey Lowry show on Saturday.

The pitching duo dominated as the Sooners strolled to a pair of wins to open the Okana Invitational. The Sooners opened the day with a 8-0 win over Abilene Christian before closing with a 10-0 win over Louisiana — both in run rule fashion.

With the wins, the Sooners improve to 22-2 on the season. The Sooners have won 10 consecutive games by run rule.

Parker and Lowry combined to pitch 10 innings, allowing just three hits while striking out nine batters.

Here’s a quick recap of both games:

Oklahoma 8, Abilene Christian 0 (six innings)

Parker got the call to open the doubleheader.

The true freshman put together an elite performance. She pitched all six innings, allowing two hits while striking out four batters. She threw just 62 total pitches, with 40 going for strikes. She was productive at the plate, too, hitting an RBI triple in the bottom of the third.

The Sooners went scoreless in the first inning before Ailana Agbayani opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning. Gabbie Garcia added an RBI double in the third inning.

Kendall Wells continued to hit with power, sending a solo home run in the fourth inning. Sydney Barker also added a run in the fourth.

In the sixth inning, true Lexi McDaniel hit a solo home run and Agbayani sealed the win with a run on a fielding error.

Sooners 10, Louisiana 0 (five innings)

The scoring started early in this one.

Ella Parker opened with a two-run home run in the first inning. Kasidi Pickering hit a three-run home run in the second inning — followed by a solo home run from Ella Parker, her second of the game.

The freshman duo of Wells and McDaniel each added home runs in the fourth inning to put the game into run rule territory. All of the Sooners’ runs came on home runs.

Lowry got the start in the circle, and the true sophomore was dominant. She pitched four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters. Berkley Zache pitched one inning in relief.

The Sooners return to action on Sunday, again facing Abilene Christian at 12:30 p.m. and Louisiana at 3 p.m. Both games will be on SECN+.