OU Softball: Power hitting pushes Sooners past Montana, New Mexico State

Oklahoma flexed its muscle at the plate on Friday.

The Sooners had no issues in their doubleheader at the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico, opening the day with a 17-0 win over Montana before closing out with a 18-6 win over New Mexico State. The Sooners blasted 12 home runs across the two games, with eight players accounting for at least one.

With the wins, the Sooners improve to 5-1 on the season. Here’s a quick recap of both games:

Oklahoma 17, Montana 0

After not starting any of the four games of opening weekend, Isabela Emerling made the most of her opportunity against Montana.

The veteran got the start at catcher, blasting an early home run in the second inning. She hit two more home runs before the game was over, tying the program record for most home runs in a single game with three.

Emerling’s power hitting was contagious. The Sooners hit three home runs in the second inning alone to build an early 7-0 lead and finished the game with eight home runs, forcing a run-rule victory in five innings.

As dominant as the Sooners were offensively, Mialo Guachino was just as impactful in the circle. The Ole Miss transfer got the start and was nearly flawless, striking out six batters while allowing zero hits and just one walk in 4.1 innings. It was an encouraging performance after Guachino struggled over opening weekend.

Box score via OU Stats

Oklahoma 18, New Mexico State 6

The Sooners got off to another fast start thanks to a Gabbie Garcia three-run home run, which gave them an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first.

But Next Mexico State put early pressure on the Sooners. Kierston Deal got the start in the circle and again had a rough outing, allowing two runs in the bottom of the first before surrendering a home run in the second inning that cut OU’s lead to 4-3. Deal was pulled after just 1.2 innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

While Deal struggled, the offensive quickly responded in the top of the third. The Sooners scored eight runs in the frame on five hits, pushing the lead back to nine runs.

The Sooners secured the run-rule victory with an explosive fifth inning. The Sooners scored six runs thanks to three home runs from Kendall Wells, Ailana Agbayani and Tia Milloy.

Audrey Lowry replaced Deal in the bottom of the second and pitched the rest of the way, allowing three hits and three runs with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Notes

— The Sooners got creative with their lineups. Against Montana, catchers Emerling and Kendall Wells both started, with Wells starting as the designated player. Freshman Lexi McDaniel got the start at first base, with Sydney Barker starting at second base.

— Against New Mexico State, Ailana Agbayani reclaimed her usual spot at second base with Barker moving to centerfield. Wells returned to catcher, and Emerling moved to first base. McDaniel took things at designated player.

