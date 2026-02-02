OU Softball Season Preview: Led by key returners, Sooners should boast strong infield

NORMAN — Last season, Patty Gasso had to replace nearly every spot in the infield.

This year, the Sooners have a clear foundation in the infield.

The Sooners return nearly every key piece of the infield from a season ago. The quartet of Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ailana Agbayani, Gabbie Garcia and Isabela Emerling accounted for 237 starts last season. Both McEnroe-Marinas and Agbayani started all 61 games a season ago.

McEnroe-Marinas should reclaim her spot at third base, with Agbayani and Garcia handling things at second base and short stop, respectively. Garcia became a pivotal offensive player a season ago, leading the team with 20 home runs. McEnroe-Marinas (.339 batting average in 2025) showed flashes offensively, but just needs to find consistency. Agbayani (.314 batting average) had a solid first year but there’s hope she can take another step in her second season in Norman.

That trio gives the Sooners stability they just didn’t have a season ago.

“… The infield is rock solid,” Gasso said on Saturday. “I’m a lover of defense, so I love to work with the infield and the outfield. The improvements have been big, so I feel really, really strong about out defense.”

There’s only a couple of questions for the infield. The main one centers around first base.

Cydney Sanders is gone after three seasons as a rock solid first baseman. While she had ups and downs offensively, her power hitting offensively and her consistency defensively made her a key ingredient in the Sooners’ success.

True sophomore Sydney Barker might be the most obvious candidate to replace her. Barker broke through last season as a true freshman, logging 30 starts with 29 hits, eight home runs and 32 RBIs with a .349 batting average. The Sooners could also look at Ella Parker, who has been almost exclusively a designated player through her first two seasons. Gasso also mentioned Kasidi Pickering and true freshmen Lexi McDaniels and Allyssa Parker could see opportunities there.

“I’ve got lots of options, probably six or seven in line waiting,” Gasso said. “That’s going to come down to the matchups against pitchers that we’re facing.”

The other question is the catcher spot.

Emerling returns after being the every-game catcher a season ago. But there were struggles, particularly with her offense. In conference play, Emerling batted just .164 with a team-worst .254 on-base percentage. Four of her nine hits in conference play were home runs, and while she delivered power hits from time to time, there wasn’t any consistency.

She faces legitimate competition from true freshman Kendall Wells, who was ranked the No. 1 catcher in the 2025 class. In an interview with KREF on Friday, Gasso said it’s possible Wells could play at catcher while Emerling shifts at first base, depending on matchups.

Either way, it sounds like the true freshman is already competing for serious playing time.

“It was probably two days ago that (Emerling) wanted to have a meeting with me,” Gasso said. “She comes into the office and I’m like, ‘What’s up?’ She’s like, ‘Tell me what I need to do. If I’m not catching, where do you want me?’ And I said first base.”

“She’s a senior and she feels pressure from Kendall. And pressure for an athlete, having someone next to you, is probably one of the best things that can ever happen for an athlete… But it’s how you take it. Are you intimidated by it? Does it make you upset? Or do you say, ‘Come on, let’s go, let’s battle.’ Because if you find out you make each other better, that other person that didn’t win the spot is gonna find a spot somewhere else usually. She’s going after it. She’s hungry and she’s excited for the season.”

The Sooners open the season against Arizona State on Thursday (7:15 p.m. ESPN+).

