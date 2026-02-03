OU Softball Season Preview: Outfield could feature mix of veterans, freshmen

NORMAN — Oklahoma returns all three outfield starters from a season ago.

But there’s a freshman who is threatening to crash the party.

The Sooners return Abby Dayton, Kasidi Pickering and Sydney Barker, who combined for 152 starts in the outfield in 2025. The only significant outfield departure is Hannah Coor, who transferred to Nebraska after starting 23 games last season.

But head coach Patty Gasso has already laid the groundwork for Kai Minor to play right away. The true freshman was ranked the top outfielder in the 2025 class, per Softball America, and her two-way ability has her pushing for an immediate role.

“The newcomer you’ll enjoy is Kai Minor in centerfield,” Gasso said during Saturday’s media day. “She’s a Jayda Coleman-style (centerfielder); she can run things down, she makes big plays. So, there’s speed in the outfield.”

Minor will be flanked by at least one veteran in Dayton, who started all 61 games last season. The former Pac 12 batting champion — entering her second season in Norman — posted a .325 batting average last season, which was below her previous marks at Utah, but her defensive prowess and offensive upside will likely keep her in a significant role.

Pickering had her ups and downs last season defensively, but her offense is too pivotal to keep her out of the lineup. Barker could continue in her outfield role but the Sooners have moved her around quite a bit, and she could be a contributor at first base.

Outside of that, true sophomore Chaney Helton is the only other official outfielder on the roster. Helton played sparingly in 2025.

But Gasso has also emphasized the need for the Sooners to be versatile defensively, and

I know you hear this a lot, but matchups are a big deal. So if you have a lefty pitcher and you can load the lineup with righties, you’re gonna have a little more success than lefties might have. If there’s a good lefty like an Ella Parker that can hit anyone, you’re not taking her out of the lineup. But I think we can have and find good matchups. A lot of these guys who are waiting on the bench for their time can easily fall in on defense, as well. So we can bring in a crew late in the game that could solidify our defense, we can set up our offense more with the matchups.

“This is the line that they get from me. When you come here, you better be a good defender but you better be able to play two positions really, really well. Your offense’s gonna get you in the game, but playing two positions really well, you have a great chance of getting in the lineup and staying in the lineup. That has kind of been my push. They’re figuring that out.”

Our outfield is so good. We are so fast. We’re so quick to the ball. We get the ball in and out of our hand very quickly. It is so convenient, I can just say, as a middle infielder knowing I can drop step for a ball and I can trust an outfielder is going to back me up behind me, whether I go for it or whether they’re like, ‘No, don’t even worry about it.’ And it just allows me to play my game differently. Our defense is looking really, really good. I’m super excited. I think on both ends, offensively and defensively, we’re going to be a very competitive team.