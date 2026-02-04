OU Softball Season Preview: Sooners utilizing different approach with pitching staff

NORMAN — Patty Gasso wants to take a different approach with the pitching staff this season.

The Sooners, for better and worse, leaned heavily on Sam Landry a year ago. Landry was largely up to the task, posting a 1.94 ERA in 191.2 innings as the Sooners’ ace.

But Landry became more than just the ace as the season went on — she became the only viable pitcher. She pitched 93 of 165 innings in SEC play, and 24 of 27 possible innings at the Women’s College World Series.

Whether it was injuries, inexperience or simply ineffectiveness, the Sooners didn’t have other options. They’re looking to avoid that this season. Head coach Patty Gasso is confident the Sooners don’t need a traditional ace to win at the highest level.

“You can piece it together,” Gasso said during Saturday’s media day. “I mean, that doesn’t bother me, that a name doesn’t carry it.

“We’re trying to not have to depend on a Sam Landry. That was hard last year, and she was phenomenal. But we need more, and if we can get more, we can rest more and be good for the next game or weekend or what have you. So we’re really trying to blend this and do a better job of that.”

Despite Landry’s departure, Gasso is confident the Sooners have the arms for a much-deeper pitching staff this season.

The Sooners addressed that need during the offseason, adding two pitchers out of the portal. Sydney Berzon arrives after pitching 486.1 innings across three seasons at LSU, posting a 2.02 ERA with 406 career strikeouts. They also added Miali Guachino after one year at Ole Miss, where she pitched 147 innings and earned valuable SEC experience as a true freshman.

“Miali is really starting to reach her stride,” Gasso said. “I think she did some things over the break and I think she’s stepping into something that we’ve been waiting for… Sydney Berzon is starting to reach her stride as well. I’m anxious to see these pitchers up against another lineup because that’s all I know is watching them against us. I think they can’t wait for that. They have (the) stuff to win.”

The Sooners also return veteran Kierston Deal, who is entering her fourth season in Norman. Deal boasted solid numbers through her first two seasons before seeing a dip in production last year, but she enters as the unquestioned veteran in the circle.

There’s also real buzz about true sophomore Audrey Lowry, who showed flashes last season before injuries left her largely sidelined. The former Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year earned comparisons to former OU ace Kelly Maxwell as a freshman, and the Sooners are confident she can play a bigger role this season.

“You can just see the maturity on the mound and just her presence,” Deal said. “We talk a lot about that with just, either it’s film or scouting, stuff like that. Making the hitter feel you as your presence. It’s kind of really strong and really confident in there and you can tell with Audrey it’s always like that. it’s like, boom, she’s throwing the first punch. So for me, it’s been really cool to see freshman year Audrey to now. Just getting to talk to her and even learn from her as well. I mean we feel off each other really cool.”

Rounding out the pitching staff is the freshman duo of Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache. Parker was ranked the No. 1 pitcher in the 2025 class, per On3, while Zache was ranked No. 5.

Gasso expects everybody to see opportunities in the circle, and the battle for the top spot in the rotation remains up for grabs.

“We’re getting close to that, but there’s battles for number one,” Gasso said. “There’s probably three that are fighting to be the number one, and then there’s three that are trying to find their way into the top three. So there’s still battles, and again, (it’s about) matchups. If Audrey comes in for two innings to face that part of their lineup, then we’re good.

“We’re gonna really use the staff at a different clip this year.”

The Sooners begin the 2026 season on Thursday at Arizona State (7:15 p.m. ESPN+).

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!