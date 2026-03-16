OU Softball: Several bright spots emerge in Sooners' sweep of Auburn

NORMAN — Oklahoma made it through the first test of conference play.

And while the Sooners swept Auburn, that doesn’t mean it was easy.

The Sooners beat the Tigers (13-5W, 8-5W, 14-2W) over the weekend, outscoring them 35-12 across the three games. With the wins, they improved to 28-2 on the season.

But they faced real adversity, especially in the first two games — The Sooners trailed 3-0 early in the season opener, and fell behind 5-1 in Game 2 and trailed going into the fifth inning.

But every time they faced adversity, they responded. That was especially important to OU coach Patty Gasso.

“We keep using the phrase like trust your training,” Gasso said Saturday. “We have trained for these moments. We truly have. I like to see that because we’re going to be running into this the rest of the way. Everybody talks about the SEC and the gauntlet, every weekend you have something new. For us to have to come from behind is a little bit different but as important as staying ahead.”

Here’s a look at a couple of notes from the weekend:

Allyssa Parker impresses in the circle

Sophomore Audrey Lowry started Games 1 and 3. Miali Guachino started Game 2. All of that was expected.

But it wasn’t Sydney Berzon or Kierston Deal who got the call to pitch in relief in the first two games. That’d be Parker — and she delivered.

The true freshman was fantastic in closing out both games. In five total innings, she allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out four batters. She provided much-needed stability in both games, particularly as Lowry and Guachino struggled with surrendering home runs.

Gasso had high praise for the true freshman.

“Allyssa Parker is just an elite competitor at such a young age,” Gasso said. “And I’ve watched her in Oklahoma win championships in high school, her travel ball team, they won the championship last year. She’s in those environments and she just knows how to laser focus and lock in. She’s just an elite athlete that can pitch… She’s a legitimate pitcher who can play every position in the infield and the outfield and come up and hit as many home runs as anybody else.

“To be able to have her as a freshman on this team, you’re going to enjoy the growth in watching her turn into one of the best players that ever played here. That’s what I believe.”

Sooners find different ways to win

The Sooners have hit home runs at an incredible pace this season. They’ve hit 115 through 30 games — that’s already tied for the sixth most in a season in program history. They’ve hit 31 more home runs than the next closest team.

But there was a question heading into conference play — could the Sooners still win if the home runs slowed down?

So far, so good.

The Sooners hit seven total home runs against the Tigers. Ironically, that’s the same number the Tigers hit against the Sooners. Four of OU’s home runs came in the first game.

In the second game, the Sooners hit just one home run in a game where they rallied from a four-run deficit. In the third game, the Sooners hit just two home runs that accounted for five of their 14 runs.

It wasn’t the home runs that drove everything. The Sooners were able to generate consistent base hits. They finished with 33 total hits, averaging 11 per game.

“It’s been a little different for us because we haven’t had to come from behind very often or start the game down by three and then continue to see three go to five,” Gasso said. “We never panicked, and that’s a real help from the elders that are saying hey, you’ve got this. Slow down. Continue to make great defensive plays, things like that. They’re too competitive to settle. They’re not gonna settle, and that’s the beauty from the coach’s side. They will not accept losing. And if they are to lose, you don’t wanna play them the next day.

“They’re fighting for this. They’re gonna fight for this championship like every other team right now.”

Other notes

— The Sooners had five players log a batting average above .500. That would be Kasidi Pickering, Gabbie Garcia, Kai Minor, Kendall Wells and Abby Dayton. Pickering, Garcia and Wells each blasted two home runs, while Minor hit two triples and consistently generated base hits.

— Lowry allowed three home runs in the series opener win and struggled to keep the ball in play. Guachino logged an impressive seven strikeouts, but also gave up three home runs in Game 2.

But Lowry rebounded with a better outing in the third game, allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out four batters in four innings.

— Gasso continues to experiment at first base. Parker started there in Game 1. Isabela Emerling started in Game 2, and freshman Lexi McDaniel got the start in Game 3.

It’ll be interesting to see how that spot shakes out moving forward.

Also notable: Sydney Barker started all three games at third base, in place of the injured Nelly McEnroe-Marinas.

— Up next: The Sooners have a midweek game at Memphis (6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN+) before a three-game series at Ole Miss.

