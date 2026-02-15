OU Softball: Sooners blank UTEP, 34-0, to close out weekend

The runs just kept coming for Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Sooners opened the contest at UTEP with eight runs in the first inning, putting the game into run-rule territory early. They followed it up with 12 runs in the third inning, and added 14 more in the fifth.

The result? The Sooners finished with a 34-0 win over the Miners. With the win, the Sooners close the weekend with victories in all five games and improve to 8-1 on the season.

The bats came alive for the Sooners, who hit six home runs and logged 25 hits as a team. True freshman Allyssa Parker led the way with two home runs in her two at-bats. Tia Milloy and Gabbie Garcia each had grand slams, and Abby Dayton managed an inside the park home run.

Audrey Lowry got the start in the circle and was solid, allowing three hits while striking out three batters. Sydney Berzon struck out three batters in one relief inning, and Berkeley Zache didn’t allow a hit in her one inning.

The Sooners head out west for the annual Mary Nutter Classic next week, opening the tournament with a game against Cal State Fullerton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.