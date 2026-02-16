OU Softball: Sooners continue to flash incredible power hitting

Oklahoma’s offense just wouldn’t slow down over the weekend.

The Sooners won all five of their games over the weekend, outscoring their opponents 91-9 across those contests. They finished with double-digit runs in every single game.

They saved the best for last, beating UTEP 34-0 to close out the weekend. The 34 runs was one shy of tying the program’s single-game record and was the 12th-most runs in a game in NCAA history.

Here’s a few takeaways from the weekend:

Sooners continue to blast home runs

It wasn’t just that the Sooners put up a ton of runs. It was the way they did it.

The Sooners blasted 23 home runs across the five games. In the beatdown against UTEP, Tia Milloy and Gabbie Garcia hit grand slams in the same inning. Abby Dayton also had an inside the park home run.

They simply picked up where they left off from opening weekend. Through nine games, the Sooners lead the country in total home runs (38). The Sooners have a team slugging percentage of .955.

Every single player that has logged an at-bat has hit at least one home run, and seven different players have hit at least three. Garcia leads the Sooners with seven home runs.

The Sooners are currently on pace to hit over 232 home runs during the regular season — significantly surpassing their 121 from a season ago, when they finished second nationally. The home run numbers will obviously decrease a bit as the competition increases, but the Sooners have shown they can outhit anyone through the first two weekends.

Better showing for the bullpen

Opening weekend was a rough showing for every pitcher outside of Audrey Lowry. But this past weekend was encouraging for the bullpen.

That especially includes Miali Guachino, who bounced back from a tough performance in her OU debut. Guachino struck out 11 of the 24 batters she faced and didn’t allow a hit or a run. Her only blemish was walking five batters, but it was the kind of performance that should inspire confidence moving forward. Allyssa Parker and Sydney Berzon also had better showings in their limited outings.

Lowry took a slight step back from her standout opening weekend but was still very solid, allowing eight hits, three runs and one walk in 8.1 innings while striking out eight batters.

The only downside was that it was another tough weekend for Kierston Deal. The veteran pitched two total innings, allowing six hits, four runs and two home runs while striking out four batters.

Notes

— The Sooners continued to really tinker with their lineups. Isabela Emerling and Kendall Wells played quite a bit together. Sydney Barker was moved around the infield. The designated player and first base spots have seen a huge rotation.

13 different players have started at least one game. Only four players (Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Garcia) have started every game.

— This week, the Sooners head out to California for the annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Here’s the schedule:

7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Cal State Fullerton (FloCollege)

10 p.m. Thursday vs. San Diego State (FloCollege)

3 p.m. Friday vs. Duke (FloCollege)

12 p.m. Saturday vs. Long Beach State (FloCollege)

2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Cal (FloCollege)

11 a.m. Sunday vs. Washington (FloCollege)

