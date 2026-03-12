OU Softball: Sooners throttle Tulsa in tune-up before SEC play

Oklahoma wasted no time putting Tulsa away on Wednesday.

The Sooners scored six runs in the first inning and put the game into run rule territory by third inning. The Golden Hurricane managed one run in the second inning but otherwise was held scoreless.

The result? The Sooners came away with a 12-1 run rule victory at Love’s Field, improving to 25-2 on the season.

It was their final opportunity for a tune-up before conference play begins this weekend.

Ella Parker led the way with two home runs and five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the third inning. Kasidi Pickering, Gabbie Garcia and Ailana Agbayani each blasted home runs in the first inning. Lexi McDaniel added a solo home run in the fourth inning.

True freshman Allyssa Parker got the start in the circle, allowing three hits, a solo home run and two walks while striking out four batters in three innings. Kierston Deal and Sydney Berzon each pitched one inning in relief.

The Sooners now turn their attention to Auburn. They’ll host the Tigers this weekend for a three-game series at Love’s Field. The series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday (SECN+).