OU Softball: Takeaways from Media Day

NORMAN — It’s almost softball time in Oklahoma.

The Sooners open the 2026 season on Thursday at Arizona State (7:15 p.m. ESPN+). The Sooners return nearly every key contributor from last year’s squad, which made it to the Women’s College World Series semifinals, and also added two highly-touted transfer portal pitchers and the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

The championship expectations are there again for Patty Gasso’s squad.

Gasso spoke with the media on Saturday to preview the season. Here’s a few of the key takeaways:

Gasso expects big swings to again lead ‘powerful’ offense

Home runs were a key part of the Sooners’ offense a season ago. They hit 121 home runs, the second most in the country behind Ohio State (147). It’s a big reason why the Sooners ranked ninth in scoring offense (7.44 runs per game).

That power hitting should roll into this season. The returning players accounted for 103 the home runs hit a season ago, and Gasso believes several of the freshmen can add to the power hitting.

“It’s a gamechanger,” Gasso said. “Again, the strength of this team and their swings — I would not want to be an OU pitcher having to face this lineup over and over, like daily. There’s just, what can you do? The swings are good, and they’re powerful, and they’re smart. I think, again, our experience last year has really helped us learn about being better hitters.

“The additions are plenty. So Kendall Wells is a name that you’re going to remember and you’re going to remember from the first game. She’s a solid catcher, big strong freshman and swings like some of the greats in this program. And then you add local, Allyssa Parker, has shown that she can help us on the mound but she’s also a shortstop, first baseman. Big, strong swinger Lexi McDaniel, then you’ve got some speed with Kai Minor. So kind of put it all together, it’s very strong.”

Sydney Barker’s versatility will be key

It took some time last year, but Barker eventually broke into the lineup as a true freshman. She started 30 of the team’s 61 games, finishing with 29 hits, eight home runs and 32 RBIs with a .349 batting average.

Barker should be a factor in the team’s offense, but might be most important defensively. With first baseman Cydney Sanders gone, and the Sooners still figuring things out in the outfield, Barker will likely be moved around the lineup quite a bit.

“I think the biggest change, and shoutout to Joe Pedulla our strength coach, is our team is strong, and you’ll see it in our swings,” Gasso said. “So, she’s gotten stronger. She’s got a really good feel at first, but if something happens in the infield, Sydney Barker — she’s been all over the place. She’s been at every position in the infield. She’s worked in the outfield. She’s not behind the plate, but we don’t need that this year, hopefully. So, I’m really happy with her. I think you’ll see her in this lineup consistently.”

No captains patches this season

Last season, the Sooners had to replace a monumental senior class with a lot of young players and transfer portal players. Before the season, the Sooners named Nelly McEnroe-Marinas — a redshirt freshman who didn’t play the previous year with an injury — as the team captain.

This season, Gasso is taking a different approach. With so many players returning from a season ago, including several upperclassmen, the Sooners will begin the year without an official team captain.

“This year I’m not putting a captain patch on anyone. We’re doing this by committee because there’s not one person that really stands out. Nelly doesn’t say a lot. So you think of a captain as like, OK everyone, let’s come over here, let’s do this, let’s do that. They just kind of naturally do it. There’s no one voice. Abby Dayton is someone that has the voice but she’s in the outfield so sometimes you don’t hear her as much. Gabbie Garcia talks a lot, but she doesn’t want to be that captain. She’s like, ‘No thank you. I’m not being that.’

“So I’m using KD on the mound as kind of like the leader of the bullpen. Isabela Emerling has really come forward with her voice. There’s some people, Ella (Parker) and Nelly said I want to help. So we have about five or six that I call the “voices” as captains… Maybe that one will show itself out this season, but right now I wouldn’t name one person as our captain.”

Ori Mailo to redshirt

Mailo was a highly-touted recruit in 2026, ranked by On3 as the No. 4 player in the class. The Hawaii native reclassified to the 2025 class and joined the Sooners in January.

However, the plan is for her to sit and take a redshirt.

“She’s going to redshirt without question. She’s literally a senior in high school that is trying to catch up with us. That’s why the redshirt. But when she’s coming into August for the next season, she will be a different kind of player. She will be a different type of player so this makes a lot of sense for her.”

