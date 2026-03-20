OU Softball: Things to watch at Ole Miss

It’s been a tough season so far for Ole Miss.

The Rebels were swept in their first two SEC series against Alabama and Texas, with three of those losses coming via run rule. They’ve scored just 12 total runs across six conference games, and they’ve surrendered 49.

This weekend, they’ll host a familiar face when Oklahoma comes to town.

Former Ole Miss pitcher Miali Guachino leads the Sooners into Oxford after leaving the Rebels last offseason. Guachino was a key reason the Rebels advanced to the Women’s College World Series a season ago, and they’ve struggled to replace her.

The Sooners (29-2) come into the weekend on an 18-game winning streak, sweeping their first SEC series against Auburn.

Here’s an overview of the weekend:

Weekend Schedule

Saturday: 2 p.m. (SECN+)

Sunday: 6 p.m. (SECN)

Monday: 6 p.m. (SECN)

Ole Miss Stats

Record: 20-11 (0-6 SEC)

Scoring: 6.23 runs per game (66th nationally)

Batting average: .310 (84th)

On Base Percentage: .409 (58th)

Earned Run Average: 3.45 (67th)

Key player: Madi George (.417 batting average, 35 hits, 18 runs, 9 home runs, 28 RBIs, .798 slugging percentage, .533 on-base percentage)

Things to watch

— Kai Minor, already elite

The true freshman has already proven herself. She’s firmly entrenched herself as the starting centerfielder. She leads the Sooners in batting average (.506) and ranks 10th nationally.

But she still found a way to impress in her first conference series.

Minor finished the weekend with a .500 batting average, adding five hits, two triples and five RBIs. She also stole two bases and showed her speed on the basepaths.

The combination of her speed on the base paths, and her consistency at the plate, has made her one of the most dangerous players on OU’s team. It’s hard to imagine Ole Miss slowing her down.

“She quietly does it, but she hits the ball hard,” OU coach Patty Gasso said last week. “If it’s not going out, it’s screaming past somebody. And it’s like a short, sharp swing. It treats havoc. If she gets a ball through a gap, it’s an easy triple for her. If she’s on the base paths, it’s a first-pitch steal. She’s just a pretty elite athlete.”

— Where do the Sooners put Allyssa Parker?

Over the last four games, the true freshman has been everywhere.

She impressed as a pitcher in the first two games against Auburn, allowing just four hits and zero runs while striking out four batters in five innings. She also started one game at first base. In Wednesday’s win at Memphis, Parker started at third base.

Parker has proven she can play anywhere that’s needed. And with the Sooners still figuring things out at both first base and third base, Parker could continue to be moved around. The Sooners have even started structuring practices around her.

“We’re setting up our practice play around Allyssa Parker,” Gasso said. “So if she’s in the bullpen first and we’re doing something offensively, when she’s done, we’re doing something defensively with her and she gets her hitting done later. It’s just, we work our practice around her. That’s how much we need her in all areas.”

— The pitching rotation

Last weekend brought some clarity to the pitching rotation.

Audrey Lowry started Games 1 and 3, pitching eight of the team’s 18 innings. Guachino started Game 2. Parker pitched in relief in the first two games.

That was the Sooners’ top trio in the circle. The only other pitcher who saw playing time was Kierston Deal, who pitched one inning in the third game.

How do things look this weekend? Can Sydney Berzon or Berkley Zache work their way into the rotation?

The Ole Miss offense hasn’t been elite this season, and has been a step below Auburn. This should be a weekend where several pitchers see an opportunity.

