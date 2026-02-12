OU Softball: Things to watch at Troy Cox Classic

Oklahoma is heading out for another long road trip this weekend.

The Sooners travel to New Mexico for a four-game slate at the Troy Cox Classic beginning on Friday. The fourth-ranked Sooners made it out of a challenging opening weekend last week, winning three of four games against Arizona and Arizona State.

There’s plenty to build on, and plenty to watch. Here’s a few things to monitor this week:

Weekend schedule

11 a.m. CT Friday vs. Montana (ESPN+)

2 p.m. Friday vs. New Mexico State (ESPN+)

10 a.m. Saturday vs. Minnesota (ESPN+)

1 p.m. Saturday vs. Idaho State (ESPN+)

1 p.m. Sunday vs. UTEP (ESPN+)

The pitching staff

Audrey Lowry was the clear standout in the circle last weekend. She was also often the only impactful pitcher.

Every pitcher on the roster pitched at least one inning, but they all had struggles. The rest of the pitchers combined to allow 18 runs, nine hits and 15 walks in just 9.2 innings. The most notable struggles came from Kierston Deal (four runs, two hits, four walks allowed in one inning) and Miali Guachino (three runs, three walks, one hit allowed in 1.1 innings), but the staff as a whole struggled outside of Lowry.

It’s important to note that veteran pitching coach Jennifer Rocha did not travel with the team and is out indefinitely with a health issue. This weekend gives the Sooners more time with interim coach Karlie Keeney.

But this weekend isn’t just an opportunity for all of the pitchers to bounce back, or for Lowry to build on a strong season debut. It’ll also be interesting to see how the pitchers are utilized. Lowry, out of necessity, pitched in all four games and 15.1 of 25 possible innings last weekend. Will Lowry again be forced to handle the bulk of the innings? Or can the pitching staff rally around her?

The lineup

Gasso tinkered with the lineup quite a bit last weekend. 14 different players appeared across the four games, and Gasso deployed three different starting lineups.

Ella Parker started the first game at first base before eventually moving to right field. Kasidi Pickering started in the outfield before moving to first base. Tia Milloy got the start at designated player in the season opener before Allyssa Parker nabbed that starting spot over the next three games. True freshman Kai Minor started three of the four games, and didn’t start in the series opener against Arizona.

Gasso has indicated the Sooners will continue to tinker with lineups based on matchups and game flow. It’ll be interesting to see how much the Sooners change things up this weekend — or if they find a starting lineup they want to stick with. Particularly, how do the Sooners handle things at first base?

One player noticeably missing from the lineup last week was Sydney Barker, who started only one game and appeared in three of the four. Barker established herself as a starter late last season, and Gasso has touted her ability to play multiple positions.

Can Kendall Wells build on encouraging start?

Gasso wasted no time integrating the true freshman into the lineup.

Wells started all four games at catcher, supplanting Isabela Emerling on the depth chart. She showcased her power at the plate, blasting two home runs — including the game-winning bomb in the rubber game against Arizona.

There were some ups and downs, which are to be expected, logging four hits in 14 at-bats. But it was an encouraging start, and Gasso is excited to see how she builds on it.

“She just swings really hard,” Gasso said. “Once you hit a bomb, you want to hit another one, and you want to hit another one. And sometimes when you try to hit bombs, it just doesn’t, you’ll hit a sky high fly ball. She’s going to be absolutely amazing when she starts to understand how this works, but I thought she handled herself really well as a freshman behind the plate. The pitchers feel comfortable pitching to her or (Emerling), either one, so it was an easy transition for her.

“She didn’t look like she was overwhelmed or rattled. She got the game-winning hit for us against Arizona State and we were facing a pitcher we certainly were not prepared for, so I love where she’s at right now this early in her career.”

