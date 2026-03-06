OU Softball: Things to watch this weekend

Conference play is just around the corner for Oklahoma. But before that, the Sooners get one more non-conference weekend at home.

The Sooners will host the Okana Invitational this weekend, playing doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday against Louisiana and Abilene Christian. The sixth-ranked Sooners (20-2) are coming off of eight consecutive wins by run-rule fashion.

Here’s a few things to watch in the Sooners’ final non-conference weekend of the season:

Weekend schedule

Saturday, March 7

11:30 am — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

2 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian

5 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

Sunday, March 8

10 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

12:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

3 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian

Will the Sooners be tested?

The Sooners haven’t felt much pressure through the first month of the season — outside of a pair of losses. They’ve outscored their opponents 310-64. Of their 20 wins, 15 have come by run rule.

But Patty Gasso is looking for a challenge. The Sooners could find that this weekend.

Louisiana may not be ranked, but the Ragin’ Cajuns have proven they can hang with Power 4 teams. They’ve beaten three SEC teams — Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss — and the Missouri win was a 9-1 run rule. They forced three extra innings in a 2-1 loss to LSU.

Also, there’s a fun history between these two teams. Louisiana beat the Sooners at Love’s Field back in March 2024 to end the historic 71-game winning streak. Obviously, that game doesn’t carry weight now — but Louisiana has proven they can beat the Sooners in Norman.

And Gasso believes Louisiana can push them again this weekend.

“It’s the push. It’s the challenge,” Gasso said last Sunday. “It’s being behind, feeling what that feels like. So those are things that we need before we get into conference and I think next weekend — Louisiana is a great challenge for us.”

Allyssa Parker, doing it all

Gasso hasn’t had many freshman impact the game in all three phases — at the plate, in the circle and in the field.

That’s what Parker has been doing. She’s pitched 12 innings across four games. She’s started 13 games and played multiple positions. And she’s batting .405 with eight home runs this season.

Parker’s versatility has made things a bit of a juggling act for Gasso and the staff, but it’s a good problem to have. It’ll be interesting to see how the Sooners utilize her this weekend.

“It’s challenging because she can play pretty much any position,” Gasso said last weekend. “I think she’s played all the infield positions with maybe the exception of third (base). She can play the outfield… It’s hard because they have to get their hitting time and then the pitching coach is like, ‘I didn’t get enough time.’ Everybody is pulling her. Her defense is solid and her offense, she definitely needs to continue her swings.

“I want to see a little more time for her in the bullpen. I think she needs more. She is a pitcher sometimes more than a thrower, but she can get away with that because she is so athletic that she can throw it by you and maybe it doesn’t do what she wants it to do. I think more time in the bullpen would serve her well because we do want to continue to use her on the mound.”

How do the Sooners handle third base?

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas typically handles third base, but her status is up in the air. She left last Sunday’s game with an apparent knee injury, and she missed the Tuesday midweek game against North Texas.

If she’s unable to go, the Sooners have a hole at third base. Sydney Barker has filled in the last two games and performed well, going 4-for-6 at the plate with two home runs. The sophomore has started 11 games this season and hasn’t earned a permanent spot in the lineup, but this weekend could be another opportunity for Barker to show out.

But Gasso has stressed the need for players to be ready to play multiple positions, and it’s clear the Sooners are still tinkering with lineups before SEC play begins. Is there anyone else who sees time at third base this weekend?

