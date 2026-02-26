OU softball: True freshman Kendall Wells off to an 'elite' start at the plate

NORMAN — When asked about Kendall Wells’ early power hitting, Patty Gasso compared the true freshman to two former OU legends.

Jocelyn Alo. Lauren Chamberlain.

Gasso didn’t use those comparisons lightly. And the numbers suggest she’s right.

Wells has been the driving force behind the Sooners’ historic power hitting to begin the season. The true freshman catcher leads the team with 10 home runs — which ranks second nationally — in 48 at-bats. It’s the biggest reason why the Sooners have hit a nation-leading 56 home runs.

Gasso knew that Wells had a special ability before she arrived on campus, and that has been on display through the first 15 games.

“If you sat and watch her, you would never believe she was a freshman,” Gasso said Tuesday.

“… Offensively, I’ve seen Jocelyn Alo, I’ve seen Lauren Chamberlain,” Gasso said. “This is something new, this is different. It is some of the most elite power I’ve ever seen from a young player. and she came in like that. It’s not like we had to build her into that. She came in like that. Now she is getting all the how’s and why’s from JT that is making a lot of sense to her. Hitting has become very easy to her.”

It hasn’t just been about the power hitting. She’s already proven capable of making plays at pivotal moments.

She hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the Sooners’ 2-1 win over Arizona State in the season opener. Wells’ game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the rubber game against Arizona. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate in the loss to Long Beach State last weekend, which included a seventh-inning home run in the Sooners’ late rally attempt.

On the season, Wells has a .354 batting average and 1.457 OPS to go with 21 RBIs.

Wells is currently on pace for just under 37 home runs on the season. For comparison, Lauren Chamberlain blasted 30 home runs as a true freshman. Jocelyn Alo, coincidentally, also blasted 30 home runs as a freshman in 2018. Wells also reached double-digit home runs in fewer games than both Alo and Chamberlain.

There’s been some growing moments for Wells, as expected, but the coaching staff has been focused on refining her game around the margins.

“We’re just trying to help her with posture, sometimes adjusting a few things here and there,” Gasso said. “Mentality with two strikes — she’s hard to strike out, but sometimes you can see her frustration get the best of her and she’ll waste that third swing. So, she learned a lot (last) weekend I thought. We faced some elite pitching, and so she got to see what that really looks like.”

Even as Wells continue to grow offensively, she’s proven she can handle things at catcher. She’s started 14 of the first 15 games and has shown the ability to lead the infield.

“It’s definitely something I’m continuing to work on,” Wells said. “Obviously as a catcher you’re naturally a leader on the field just because you’re involved in everything, and you see everything, so definitely just been working with my older teammates, just working with coach trying to be the best leader I can be.”

There’s still plenty of ways she can develop, but the Sooners know they can rely on her both offensively and defensively. And she doesn’t have an issue playing with confidence.

“I think that’s just how I like to play the game,” Wells said. “I don’t like to get in my head too much, so kind of that confidence is just what keeps me going and makes sure I keep my mentality right. I know it comes across sometimes as maybe not the best of ways, but that’s just my way of not getting into my head too much or not letting the game control me. So that’s just the way I’ve always play.”