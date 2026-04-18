OU Spring Game: Key stats, quick takeaways

NORMAN — As expected, Oklahoma came out on top in the annual spring game.

The Sooners competed in the annual red and white game on Saturday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. John Mateer led the red team, with the first-string offense playing five full possessions.

Here’s a look at a few quick observations and key (unofficial) stats:

John Mateer with a quick, efficient day

The OU quarterback played the entire first half and came out for one drive in the second half.

It was a solid day for Mateer, highlighted by a 50-yard strike to Isaiah Satgena that appeared to be a touchdown — before it was called back. Mateer was patient in the pocket and completed passes to seven different receivers, and was largely on point with his decision-making.

Mateer finished by completing 13-of-19 passes for 190 yards.

The running backs show out

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock missed the game with injuries, but that didn’t stop the running backs from performing well.

Lloyd Avant got the start and played well, totaling 13 carries for 66 yards. He added a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

The freshman duo of Jonathan Hatton and DeZephen Walker were two of the highlights. Walker took eight carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, and took his first carry for a 47-yard gain. Hatton turned seven carries into 32 yards and a touchdown.

The Avant-Walker-Hatton trio combined for 28 carries, 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Jahsiear Rogers provides a spark

It wasn’t exactly a fair fight between the red and white teams. The red team had most of the first and second-string players.

But Rogers provided a spark for the white team. The true freshman caught five for 70 yards and was the only source of consistent offense for the white team.

Plenty of action for the new tight ends

The new tight end trio of Hayden Hansen, Jack Van Dorselaer and Rocky Beers all saw plenty of snaps for the Sooners.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle unveiled some formations with two and three-tight end sets, and all three were involved in the offense. Beers led the way with four receptions for 64 yards. Hansen added three receptions for 27 yards, and Van Dorselaer caught one pass for six yards.

It’s clear the new tight ends will be significant parts of the offense moving forward.

KEY STATS

Quarterbacks

John Mateer — 13/19 passing, 190 yards, 1 TD

Rushing

Lloyd Avant — 13 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Hatton 7 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD

DeZephen Walker — 8 rushes, 81 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Thomas — 1 rush, -3 yards

Receiving

Mackenzie Alleyne — 3 receptions, 28 yards, 1 TD

Rocky Beers — 4 receptions, 64 yards

Hayden Hansen — 3 receptions, 27 yards

Manny Choice — 1 reception, 25 yards

Isaiah Sategna — 1 reception, 50 yards

Jonathan Hatton — 1 reception, 8 yards

Jack Van Dorselaer — 1 reception, 6 yards

Field goals