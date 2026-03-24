OU spring preview: Five returning players to watch

It’s finally springtime in Norman.

Oklahoma hits the practice field this week, with spring practices beginning on Wednesday. The Sooners have plenty of momentum heading into Year 5 under Brent Venables after a College Football Playoff berth in 2025.

The Sooners retained most of their key players on both sides of the ball. But they lost a few, too, and there’s pressure on several guys to make significant strides over the next few weeks.

Here’s a look at five returning players who could significantly boost their 2026 stock if they emerge this spring:

James Nesta, Linebacker

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker James Nesta (47) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nesta hasn’t had an opportunity for much playing time the past two seasons. The linebacker room has been stacked with veterans. As a result, he’s played just 46 defensive snaps through his first two years in Norman. He’s mostly played on special teams.

But he’s about to be thrown into the fire — almost by default.

Nesta is in line for serious reps at linebacker in 2026. The Sooners lost Kobie McKinzie, Sammy Omosigho and Kendal Daniels during the offseason. Even if Owen Heinecke wins his case against the NCAA and returns, there are still serious questions about the linebacker depth.

The Sooners have Kip Lewis and Cole Sullivan to lead the way, but the former four-star prospect needs to have a big jump in Year 3.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity in that linebacker room right now, and they all kind of feel it,” OU general manager Jim Nagy said. “James Nesta, Taylor Heim, the four freshmen — that third floor in Coach Dreiling’s office, every time I walk by, there’s players in Coach Dreiling’s office. Just a lot of really good competition in that room, and that’s a great thing to have.”

Wyatt Gilmore, Defensive end

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Wyatt Gilmore (42) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sooners have their two starters at defensive end — Taylor Wein and Adepoju Adebawore.

But what about the depth behind them? Who is the next player to emerge like Wein?

Gilmore could be the prime candidate.

The former three-star prospect is entering his third year with the program and hasn’t seen much time on the field, but he’s shown a lot of growth over the past year. Earlier this month on The Oklahoma Breakdown, Venables praised Gilmore as a player who stood out the most during winter workouts.

The Sooners are hoping that can carry into the spring. With R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. off to the NFL, the Sooners need a couple of guys in that room to emerge.

Nigel Smith & Trent Wilson, Defensive tackle

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Trent Wilson (90) takes the field prior to a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s cheating here to pick two guys at the same position, but there’s a reason that’s so important.

The Sooners had a true four-man, 1A-1B-1C-1D rotation at defensive tackle the last two seasons, and it’s a big reason why they had one of the best defensive lines in the country a season ago. But Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams are headed to the NFL, putting the Sooners in a spot to rebuild that rotation.

Jayden Jackson and David Stone are back. The Sooners also added Bishop Thomas via the portal. But they need Smith and Wilson to prove they’re ready to play.

Smith is entering his third season with the program. The Sooners moved him from defensive end to tackle, and combining that transition with a few injuries, there hasn’t been much playing time for him. Venables said Smith’s development has stood out the most this winter.

Wilson appeared in three games last season as a true freshman. But just like Stone made a major lead in his second season, the former four-star prospect could be asked to take on a much more substantial role.

The Sooners have thrived with having a true rotation on the interior. If they hope to do that in 2026, it has to start with Smith and Wilson.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Elijah Thomas (14) and linebacker Kip Lewis (10) celebrate during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-13.

Elijah Thomas, Wide receiver

He might be the most intriguing player on the entire roster.

There was a lot of hype around Thomas last season as a true freshman. During training camp, he looked like a guy who could fight for a starting spot. Instead, he barely saw the field on offense and was mostly relegated to a special teams role.

But the talent is clearly there. He has arguably the highest upside of any player in Norman. And even with the additions of Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris, it’ll be interesting to see if Thomas can develop chemistry with John Mateer and make a compelling argument that he deserves a role in 2026.

It’s not just his upside. The Sooners need someone with the ability to threaten defenses vertically. Thomas should be able to provide that skillset.

Other returning players to watch