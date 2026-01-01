OU tight end Carson Kent to enter the portal

Carson Kent’s stint in Norman proved to be short.

The Oklahoma tight end intends to enter the portal when the window opens on Friday. The redshirt junior will have one more year of eligibility.

Kent spent his first three seasons at Kennesaw State before transferring to Oklahoma prior to last season. The Sooners hoped Kent — who caught 18 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 — could provide additional depth as both a run blocker and pass catcher.

However, Jaren Kanak ended up winning the starting job during fall camp, which relegated Kent to more of a reserve role. Kent appeared in 12 games but played just 130 snaps, catching three passes for 26 yards.

Kent is the second OU tight end to enter the portal, joining Kaden Helms.

However, with the departure of both Helms and Kent, along with Kanak exhausting his eligibility, the Sooners may have to replace their top three players at the position. As of now, the Sooners’ tight ends next season will be Kade McIntyre, Trynae Washington and true freshmen Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix.

