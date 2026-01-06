OU wide receiver Javonnie Gibson to enter the portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Javonnie Gibson is entering the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Gibson has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gibson is the sixth OU wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, joining Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Jayden Gibson, KJ Daniels and Josiah Martin. His departure is arguably the most impactful of the group.

The expectations were high for Gibson when he arrived in Norman last winter after a standout season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, posting 70 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. Gibson appeared to be breaking out in spring practices for the Sooners and was on track to become the top wideout in the offense.

However, Gibson suffered a broken leg late in spring practices, which derailed his lone season with the Sooners.

Gibson missed the first four games before making his OU debut against Kent State in Week 6. Gibson played in each of the last eight games and started six of them, totaling 373 snaps. The hope was that Gibson’s length would make him an explosive weapon down the field for John Mateer, but he never fully found his footing in the offense. He finished the year with 18 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown.

With the Sooners adding former Texas wideout Parker Livingstone and former Virginia wideout Trell Harris via the portal — and Isaiah Sategna still undecided about his future — Gibson appears to be looking for a bigger opportunity elsewhere.

The portal window closes on Jan. 16.