OU wide receiver Zion Kearney to hit the portal after two seasons

Zion Kearney is set to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma wideout will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kearney enters the portal after a strange pair of seasons in Norman.

There was a lot of excitement for Kearney, a former four-star prospect, when he arrived in the spring of 2024. Kearney was expected to develop behind a veteran wide receiver corps his freshman year, but significant injuries thrusted him into a bigger role.

Kearney played in 11 games as a freshman and logged 247 snaps. Despite the significant playing time, Kearney logged just eight receptions for 128 yards. However, he showed his potential in the bowl game against Navy, catching a 56-yard touchdown.

The 6-foot-1 wideout was seemingly an X-factor heading into 2025. His length and athleticism made him an intriguing option alongside Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna and Javonnie Gibson, and the hope was there would be growth from his freshman year.

However, despite injuries to both Gibson and Keontez Lewis, Kearney couldn’t get on the field. He logged just 27 snaps across five games, and more than half of those snaps came against Temple.

Kearney becomes the third wide receiver to enter the portal, joining Josiah Martin and KJ Daniels. The portal opened last Friday and closes Jan. 16.

