OU women's basketball clinches top-16 seed in NCAA Tournament

For the second consecutive year, Oklahoma will be a host site for the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners were announced Saturday as one of the top-16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, per the selection committee. That guarantees the Sooners will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center.

This marks the third time the Sooners have been a host site under Jennie Baranczyk. It’s the program’s 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners (24-7, 11-5) were named as a top-16 seed heading into last week’s SEC Tournament, and their chance of securing a top seed increased with their win over Florida. The Sooners lost to LSU in the quarterfinals.

The full bracket will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. That will determine whether the Sooners are a four-seed or a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament.